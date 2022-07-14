RBI grants licenses to payment aggregators including Razorpay and Stripe

What’s happening? Payments and banking platform for merchants, Razorpay announced on July 11 that it has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) in-principle approval for a Payment Aggregator (PA) license, news agencies reported.

The RBI has also approved the same for three other major payment gateways: 1Pay, Stripe and Pine Labs. Other major players are also expected to get the banking regulator’s approval for the license.

What are payment aggregators? Payment aggregators facilitate merchants to connect with acquirers. These entities enable e-commerce sites and merchants to accept various payment instruments from customers for completion of their payment obligations, without the need for merchants to create a separate payment integration system of their own.

In the process, they receive payments from customers, pool and transfer them to the merchants after a while.

As per RBI guidelines, payment aggregators need to maintain a net worth of Rs 15 crore as of March 2021, and a net worth of Rs 25 crore by on or before March 2023. Thereafter, they have to maintain a net worth of Rs 25 crore at all times.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why does this matter? Getting the Reserve Bank’s nod for the payment aggregator’s licences means that Razorpay and the other entities will now be directly under the purview of the central bank. Previously, this was something of a blind spot in the banking regulator’s policies. Now looking at the important functions, these companies play in the online payments space and their role in handling funds, the RBI decided to regulate these entities.

How does the move benefit Razorpay? The RBI’s PA license endorses Razorpay as the country’s full-stack financial platform, thus further cementing the brand’s trust factor as a government trusted entity. The license also checks an important box in government guidelines as it is mandatory for all non-banking payment aggregators operating in India to be deputised by the country’s banking regulator. All the companies which received authorisation to operate as payment aggregators in India directly come under the aegis of the Reserve Bank.

How did Razorpay react to the move? Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder of Razorpay, said to PTI, “We are really excited to have received our Payment Aggregator License. We at Razorpay, recognise that we have a responsibility to innovate by not just looking at the future but taking analogies from the past, and strengthening the financial ecosystem of tomorrow, so that millions of businesses, small and big can flourish. This event only further strengthens our commitment to never stop reinventing. We want to create new products and build experiences that will change the lives of millions of businesses and consumers.”

How did we get here? Back in 2020, the RBI issued guidelines that said only firms approved by the regulator can acquire and offer payment services to the merchants. While banks do not need separate approvals, non-bank entities offering payment aggregator services had to apply for authorisation to the RBI by June 2021, which was later extended.

However, the central bank had allowed non-banks to continue their operations till they received communication from the regulator regarding their application.

What is the RBI’s PA framework all about? To further ensure the safety of merchants and consumers, in March 2022, the Reserve Bank issued a payment aggregator framework stating that payment gateways will be mandated to have a license for acquiring merchants and to provide them with digital payments acceptance solutions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Without the license, e-commerce companies and other participants would be forced to rely on a PA or form a partnership with a bank that could aggregate payments on their behalf, both of which would increase expenses and increase the amount of business for these licenced firms. Which is why more than 185 fintech enterprises, including Amazon, BharatPe and CRED, have submitted their proposals for a payment aggregator license, under the central bank’s extensive evaluation process that includes ensuring that the applicants follow the RBI’s tokenisation and card storage instructions.

Also read: