wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

RBI grants licenses to payment aggregators including Razorpay and Stripe

Payment aggregators were previously a blind spot, but will now be under the central bank RBI’s purview, with 1Pine approved and other major players lined up

Published

What’s happening? Payments and banking platform for merchants, Razorpay announced on July 11 that it has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) in-principle approval for a Payment Aggregator (PA) license, news agencies reported

The RBI has also approved the same for three other major payment gateways: 1Pay, Stripe and Pine Labs. Other major players are also expected to get the banking regulator’s approval for the license. 

What are payment aggregators? Payment aggregators facilitate merchants to connect with acquirers. These entities enable e-commerce sites and merchants to accept various payment instruments from customers for completion of their payment obligations, without the need for merchants to create a separate payment integration system of their own. 

In the process, they receive payments from customers, pool and transfer them to the merchants after a while.

As per RBI guidelines, payment aggregators need to maintain a net worth of Rs 15 crore as of March 2021, and a net worth of Rs 25 crore by on or before March 2023. Thereafter, they have to maintain a net worth of Rs 25 crore at all times. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why does this matter? Getting the Reserve Bank’s nod for the payment aggregator’s licences means that Razorpay and the other entities will now be directly under the purview of the central bank. Previously, this was something of a blind spot in the banking regulator’s policies. Now looking at the important functions, these companies play in the online payments space and their role in handling funds, the RBI decided to regulate these entities.

How does the move benefit Razorpay? The RBI’s PA license endorses Razorpay as the country’s full-stack financial platform, thus further cementing the brand’s trust factor as a government trusted entity. The license also checks an important box in government guidelines as it is mandatory for all non-banking payment aggregators operating in India to be deputised by the country’s banking regulator. All the companies which received authorisation to operate as payment aggregators in India directly come under the aegis of the Reserve Bank. 

How did Razorpay react to the move? Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder of Razorpay, said to PTI, “We are really excited to have received our Payment Aggregator License. We at Razorpay, recognise that we have a responsibility to innovate by not just looking at the future but taking analogies from the past, and strengthening the financial ecosystem of tomorrow, so that millions of businesses, small and big can flourish. This event only further strengthens our commitment to never stop reinventing. We want to create new products and build experiences that will change the lives of millions of businesses and consumers.”

How did we get here? Back in 2020, the RBI issued guidelines that said only firms approved by the regulator can acquire and offer payment services to the merchants. While banks do not need separate approvals, non-bank entities offering payment aggregator services had to apply for authorisation to the RBI by June 2021, which was later extended

However, the central bank had allowed non-banks to continue their operations till they received communication from the regulator regarding their application.

What is the RBI’s PA framework all about? To further ensure the safety of merchants and consumers, in March 2022, the Reserve Bank issued a payment aggregator framework stating that payment gateways will be mandated to have a license for acquiring merchants and to provide them with digital payments acceptance solutions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Without the license, e-commerce companies and other participants would be forced to rely on a PA or form a partnership with a bank that could aggregate payments on their behalf, both of which would increase expenses and increase the amount of business for these licenced firms. Which is why more than 185 fintech enterprises, including Amazon, BharatPe and CRED, have submitted their proposals for a payment aggregator license, under the central bank’s extensive evaluation process that includes ensuring that the applicants follow the RBI’s tokenisation and card storage instructions.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ