Why is India’s central bank wary of cryptocurrencies?

The RBI has termed cryptocurrencies as a speculative asset and warned that they pose a danger to India in the long run

Published

Credit: PTI

“Cryptocurrencies are a clear danger. Anything that derives value based on make believe, without any underlying, is just speculation under a sophisticated name,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote in the foreword to RBI’s Financial Stability Report published biannually.

“Technological advances powered by cryptography and distributed ledger technology (DLT) have led to the rise of new digital assets such as crypto assets and stablecoins, which generally have no underlying assets and are primarily used for speculative investments,” read the report.

Why it matters: Several countries across the world are looking to regualte crypto and studying the risks posed by the assets.   India is currently in the middle of drafting its crypto law for which deliberations are underway by the Ministry of Finance. The central bank is a key regulatory body whose inputs are valued by the ministry and it remains one of the staunchest opponents of cryptocurrencies in India.

Limited, but growing risk from crypto: The report stated that the risks from crypto assets to financial stability appear to be “limited” as the overall size was small (0.4 per cent of global financial assets) and their interconnectedness with the traditional financial system was restricted.

  • The central bank did warn that the risks were likely to grow because crypto assets and the attendant ecosystem were evolving. It added that the assets had “highly volatile prices”.
  • The report argued that these assets were designed to bypass the financial system and all its controls such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Combating Financial Terrorism (CFT) and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

How risky are stablecoins: The RBI said that the risks involving stablecoins require close monitoring. A stablecoins can be explained as crypto assets that maintain a stable value against existing fiat currencies by holding assets in them.

  • The central bank described stablecoins as akin to money market funds. Moreover, these assets face redemption risks and investor runs (similar to money market funds) because they are backed by assets that can lose value or become illiquid in times of market stress, the RBI explained.
  • They are, however, less volatile (supposedly) as they are linked to a currency, the RBI mentioned in the report.

Why are they not currencies: The RBI laid down the following reasons in its report—

  • Cryptocurrencies do not have an issuer;
  • They are not an instrument of debt or a financial asset
  • Do not have any intrinsic value.

What is the risk from dollarisation: The RBI said that private currencies result in instability over time. The present context paves the way for the risk of dollarisation because crypto assets “create a parallel currency system which can undermine sovereign control over money supply, interest rates and macroeconomic stability”, according to the RBI.

    • “For developing economies, cryptocurrencies can erode capital account regulation, which can weaken exchange rate management. Furthermore, cryptocurrencies can lead to disintermediation from the formal financial system, impairing financial stability,” the RBI cautioned.
    • The apex bank continued: “Although the degree of cryptoisation thus far appears limited, its growth circumvents restrictions on exchange rates and capital controls and limits the effectiveness of domestic monetary policy transmission, posing a threat to monetary sovereignty.
    • The RBI also highlighted that problems such as price crashes could spill over to payment systems and adversely affect real economic activity.

RBI bats for the use of CBDC

What is a CBDC: Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) can be explained as digital money that is denominated in the national unit of account and is a liability of the central bank of that respective country.

What can be the role of CBDCs: The report cited a survey by the BIS to lay down the following motivations for the CBDC—

  • Providing a cash-like digital means of payment in light of reduced cash usage;
  • Increase in private digital payment services;
  • Boosting financial inclusion;
  • Strengthening competition among payments service providers (PSPs);
  • Improving efficiency and reducing the costs of financial services.

Should CBDCs offer interest: The RBI is not planning to offer any interest on CBDCs because a “non-interest bearing CBDC” would be consistent with the objectives of providing a cash-like digital means of payment.

  • “At the same time, it can help keep credit disintermediation and the impact on monetary policy in check depending on the design of CBDC,” the RBI noted.
  • It continued that a shift away from deposits to CBDCs could potentially decrease credit availability or increase credit costs because banks may face a lquidity crunch if people steer clear of deposits thereby making credit expensive.
  • “A majority of central banks in the BIS survey are uncertain about imposing limits on CBDC transactions or balances to counter disintermediation risk,” the report said.

