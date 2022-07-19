India’s central bank wants to bring back ban on cryptocurrencies

“(The) RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited,” read the statement tabled by India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled in the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha. Sitharaman added that the RBI has urged the government to frame a legislative framework for crypto assets given the “destabilising effect of cryptocurrencies on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country”.

Why it matters: It is no surprise that the RBI is not a fan of crypto assets. It has put out multiple statements in the last two years indicating that it is going to ask for a ban in its recommendation to the government.

The announcement is significant as the RBI is a key stakeholder and its recommendations hold sway within the corridors of the finance ministry.

The RBI’s stance against crypto assets plunges the crypto sector into more uncertainty as the Union government deliberates upon a regulatory framework.

Importance of global support: The statement explained that cryptocurrencies are “borderless” and the government will require international collaboration to “prevent regulatory arbitrage”.

“Therefore any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards,” read the statement.

Concerns registered by the RBI: The statement revealed that India’s central bank has registered several concerns over the adverse effect of crypto assets on the Indian economy.

It wrote that cryptocurrencies cannot be recognised as currency because every modern currency needs to be issued by the state.

The statement added that the value of fiat currencies is “anchored by monetary policy” whereas the value of cryptocurrencies rests solely on “speculations” and “expectations of high returns”.

Understanding RBI’s ban in 2018: The RBI first imposed a ban in 2018 directing its regulated entities to not deal in virtual currencies or “provide services for facilitating any person or entity in dealing with or settling VCs”.

This ban restricted banks, which are entities regulated by the RBI, from providing services to businesses dealing with cryptocurrencies.

The Supreme Court of India struck down this banking ban, and declared that the RBI directive was disproportionate. The apex court judgment was in response to a petition filed by cryptocurrency exchanges such as CoinDCX, Koinex, Throughbit and CoinDelta.

A three-judge bench consisting of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, Justice V. Subramaniam quashed the circular.

The court struck down the circular on the grounds that: there is no empirical evidence of any harm caused to the RBI regulated entities, including banks, from the directive.

RBI’s statements in the past: India’s central bank has been warning people about cryptocurrencies since 2013. The frequency of these warnings has increased in the last two years simultaneously with the ballooning of investors. Here are some of its warnings:

The most recent statement by the RBI termed cryptocurrencies as a “clear danger”. The statement was made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the foreword to RBI’s Financial Stability Report which is published biannually.

The RBI’s Deputy Governor T Rabi Shankar went on to argue that “most cryptocurrencies have an equilibrium value of exactly zero, but they are still priced, sometimes, at fantastical levels” at an event organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in June this year.

Shankar was the one who had said that banning cryptocurrency was the “most advisable choice” for India at a keynote address delivered at the Indian Banks Association’s 17th Annual Banking Technology Conference and Awards this year.

Das reiterated his concerns regarding cryptocurrencies, terming them as a “huge threat to macroeconomic and financial stability”, at a media interaction in February this year, adding that tulips had more value at the height of tulip mania than cryptocurrencies.

Here is the full text of the statement:

(a) to (e): A Statement is laid on the table of the House. STATEMENT REFFERED TO IN REPLY TO LOK SABHA STARRED QUESTION NO. 10 RAISED BY SHRI THIRUMAAVALAVAN THOL, HON’BLE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT TO BE ANSWERED ON 18.07.2022 REGARDING CRYPTOCURRENCY (a) Yes, Sir. RBI has been cautioning users, holders and traders of Virtual Currencies (VCs) vide public notices on December 24, 2013, February 01, 2017 and December 05, 2017 that dealing in VCs is associated with potential economic, financial, operational, legal, customer protection and security related risks. RBI had also issued a circular in April 6, 2018 prohibiting its regulated entities to deal in virtual currencies (VCs) or provide services for facilitating any person or entity in dealing with or settling VCs. The said circular has been set aside by the Hon’ble Supreme Court on March 04, 2020. Further RBI, vide its circular dated May 31, 2021 has also advised its regulated entities to continue to carry out customer due diligence processes for transactions in VCs, in line with regulations governing standards for Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT), obligations under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, etc. in addition to ensuring compliance with relevant provisions under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for overseas remittances. Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. (b) Yes Sir. RBI has registered its concern over the adverse effect of Cryptocurrency on Indian Economy. RBI mentioned that cryptocurrencies are not a currency because every modern currency needs to be issued by the Central Bank / Government. Further, the value of fiat currencies is anchored by monetary policy and their status as legal tender, however the value of cryptocurrencies rests solely on the speculations and expectations of high returns that are not well anchored, so it will have a de-stabilising effect on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country. (c) to (e): In view of the concerns expressed by RBI on the destabilising effect of cryptocurrencies on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country, RBI has recommended for framing of legislation on this sector. RBI is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited. Cryptocurrencies are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage. Therefore any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards.

Also read: