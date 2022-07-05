Razorpay Temporarily Disables Alt News’ Account Post Delhi Police’s Allegations of FCRA Violations

Alt News’s Razorpay account was temporarily disabled on Monday. The matter was raised by Alt News in the afternoon of July 4th, after multiple people were unable to donate to the fact-checking website. Razorpay activated the account a few hours later.

An update for those who have reached out to us regarding sending donations: pic.twitter.com/IBJ1cx83mC — Alt News (@AltNews) July 4, 2022

‘Razorpay is a law-abiding, fully compliant organization,’ a Razorpay spokesperson informed MediaNama. ‘The merchant account was deactivated from the Razorpay platform temporarily, as a safety precaution, during the preliminary investigation by the law enforcement authorities. Following clarity on the issue, we have unblocked and reactivated the account.’ At the time of publishing this article, the spokesperson has not yet specified the nature of ‘clarity’ that Razorpay received.

This move follows the Delhi Police’s submissions to the Patiala House Court in the investigation of Alt News co-founder, Mohammed Zubair. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria denied Zubair bail on July 2nd, remanding him to 14 days of judicial custody. During the proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava alleged that Zubair received Razorpay payments of over 2 lakh from countries including Pakistan, Australia, Singapore, UAE, and Syria, all of which required further investigation. Receiving these payments could potentially contravene the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair, argued that the claims made in court were misleading and contradicted a police statement—which noted that Pravda Media Foundation (Alt News’ parent company) received the donations, as opposed to Zubair. Grover added that the money was received by Pravda’s account. Zubair is a Director at Pravda, a Section 8 company, alongside Pratik Sinha and Nirjhari Sinha.

Why it matters: Zubair’s arrest on June 27th raised public concerns for failing to follow due process, targeting journalists, and restricting free speech online. That Razorpay deactivated the account for unspecified reasons only adds to the ambiguities surrounding the case—all of which could have chilling effects on not just free speech, but the financial viability of certain media houses as well.

For allegedly hurting religious sentiments in a satirical tweet from 2018, Zubair has already been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Delhi Police informed the Court that Zubair is now additionally charged under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing evidence to disappear) of the IPC. Zubair is also charged under Section 35 of the FCRA—which prescribes a punishment of up to 5 years imprisonment, with or without a fine, for violating the Act’s provisions.

How Has Alt News Responded?

Responding to the Delhi Police’s allegations in a tweet, Alt News described the charges of FCRA violations as ‘categorically false’, adding that its payment platform does not allow the receipt of foreign funds. The organisation added that the Police’s allegations mark an ‘attempt to shut down the very critical work we do’.

As of the time of publishing this article, Alt News’s donation page features a disclaimer that it does not accept foreign funds as it is not registered under the FCRA.

Our statement regarding the recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/XwfpE7egcJ — Alt News (@AltNews) July 4, 2022

Razorpay’s spokesperson further added that ‘Razorpay is a trusted company and we will always ensure transactions on the platform are safe and compliant with all laws and regulations.’

Why Was Mohammed Zubair Arrested?

Zubair was arrested on June 27th by the Delhi Police for a satirical tweet on the 2014 elections. The tweet was flagged by a Twitter user ‘@balajikijaiin’, for hurting religious sentiments. Zubair was charged under Sections 153A (‘promoting enmity between different groups’) and 295A (‘deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class’) of the IPC. On July 28th, Magistrate Sarvaria remanded Zubair to police custody for 4 days.

The Twitter user @balajikijaiin temporarily deactivated their account around the 28th of June—although it is now live as of the publishing of this article. Since Zubair’s arrest, they have brought another tweet to the Delhi Police’s notice for allegedly hurting Hindus—this time, by Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha.

What would you call it? This person openly hurting the religious freedom of Hindus. @DelhiPolice @DCP_CCC_Delhi Kindly take action https://t.co/UBgQ5YlN8W — Hanuman Bhakt (@balajikijaiin) June 27, 2022

