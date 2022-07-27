Linkage of Aadhaar and Voter ID completely irrational, says Randeep Surjewala’s petition to Supreme Court

What’s up: On July 25, the Supreme Court declined to hear Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala’s PIL challenging the constitutionality of Sections 4 and 5 of the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021. These sections allowed for the linking of a citizen’s Aadhaar number with their Voter ID to authenticate the entry into electoral rolls.

Considering the linking process will begin from August 1, it is worth going over the petition filed by Surjewala. As such, here is a detailed look at Surjewala’s Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as reviewed by Medianama.

Why it matters: The linking of Aadhaar with voter IDs, as per the new law, will begin from August 1. However, Opposition parties and civil society alike severely criticised the amendments for their potentially significant infringements on privacy. Surjewala is among those who are wary of such proposals to link Aadhaar to public data records especially when there is there is no national data protection law. His petition will now have to be brought before a High Court.

Law infringes fundamental rights: As per Surjewala’s petition, the linking of Aadhaar with Voter ID as per Sections 4 and 5 of the 2021 Act infringes upon the fundamental Right to Privacy. The Supreme Court in its judgement on the K.S Puttaswamy v. Union of India case held that the right to keep the private data confidential even from statutory bodies, except in certain circumstances, is a fundamental right. Further, he argued that the move violates Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution and “suffers from manifest arbitrariness, as it is violative of the Constitutional Guarantee, against Arbitrariness in State Action.”

Statutory access to EPIC data: As per the petition, the linking of Aadhaar data with Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) data will allow a statutory body access to private EPIC data of voters via the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). At present, the law does not require the UIDAI to set performance standards for itself, nor is there any evaluation of its operations, in terms of enrolment, authentication failures, data breaches, etc. In fact, for Aadhaar data, the UIDAI not only controls data but it also acts as the grievance redressal body for any issues arising qua Aadhaar. The UIDAI, which wields extraordinary power over the Aadhaar holders without adequate accountability mechanisms, shall now wield similar control over voters with valid EPIC/Voter ID.

“The Impugned Amendment intends to link two completely distinct documents (along with their data), i.e., the Aadhaar Card, which is a proof of residency (permanent or temporary) and EPIC/Voter ID, which is a proof of citizenship. Hence, making it amply evident that the linkage of Aadhaar and Voter ID is completely irrational,” said the petition.

Linking is a violation of Article 14: The petition argued that the amendment is clearly violative of the Right to Equality “as it first, treats equals as unequal.” All voters with EPIC, who have an equal right to vote are being treated unequally by the impugned amendment, said the PIL. Further, voters with EPIC and Aadhaar card will be allowed to cast their vote while voters with only EPIC will now be required to satisfy the Election Registration Officer (ERO) with sufficient cause and an alternate document before being allowed to vote.

“The Impugned Amendment while creating the different classes between voters, i.e., between voters with Aadhaar and voters without Aadhaar, is clearly violative of Article 14 of the CoI. It may very well end up violating the principle of secret ballot, universal adult franchise, and free and fair elections,” said the petition.

No explanation for linkage: Surjewala in the petition pointed out that the linking of Aadhaar with Voter ID has been introduced to purportedly curb the menace of multiple enrolment of the same voter at several places. However, the PIL states that the government introduced the amendment without conducting any empirical study, without submitting any verifiable data in the public domain and without elaborating on the exact numbers of voters who allegedly have multiple enrolments – a move that will adversely affects millions of voters.

“There is no explanation as to how the linkage of Aadhaar data with electoral roll will help contain the menace of same voters being enrolled at several places. With the linkage the existing issues with Aadhaar ecosystem will automatically spill over to the EPIC data roll,” said Surjewala in the petition.

Doctrine of Proportionality: In the landmark Puttaswamy judgement, the Supreme Court relied upon the ‘Doctrine of Proportionality’ as the touchstone to determine the validity of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and its authentication. The said doctrine postulates that the nature and extent of the State’s interference with the exercise of a right must be proportionate to the goal it seeks to achieve. The proportionality of a measure infringing upon the Right to Privacy can be ascertained on the basis of a four-fold test:

A measure restricting a right must have a legitimate goal (legitimate goal stage); It must be suitable means of furthering this goal (rationale connection stage); There must not be any less restrictive but equally effective alternative (necessity stage) The measure must not have disproportionate impact on the right holder (balancing stage)

According to the PIL, at present, there clearly exists an equally effective alternative to curb the menace of multiple enrolment of the same voter at several places. The existing mechanism in place are contained in Section 16 (Disqualifications for registration in an Electoral Roll), Section 17 (No person to be registered in more than one constituency), Section 18 (No person to be registered more than once in any constituency), Section 19 (Conditions of Registration), Section 21 (Preparation and revision of Electoral Rolls), Section 22 (Correction of entries in Electoral Rolls) and unamended Section 23 (Inclusion of names in Electoral Rolls) in Part III of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 read with Registration of Electors’ Rule, 1960 (specially Rule 21A).

The above-mentioned provisions and the Registration of Electors’ Rule, 1960 clearly provide the ERO powers and mechanism to curb the multiple enrolment issue through inquiry and with the assistance of machinery and man-power available to Election Commission of India (ECI).

By linking EPIC data with the Aadhaar ecosystem and providing private data of voters to UIDAI, the PIL argues that the amendment fails to clear the test of proportionality. The impugned amendment specifically fails to clear the “Necessity Stage” and “Balancing Stage” of the test.

Linkage is contrary to the Puttaswamy judgement: In the Puttaswamy judgement, the apex court held that the Aadhaar and its authentication as provided in Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, shall be applicable only to delivery of benefits, subsidies, services (which are of a welfare nature). Whereas the amendment challenged by this PIL forces the voter to secure an Aadhaar card and extend the authentication of Aadhaar for the purposes of voting in democratic election process.

“Section 7 of the Act was introduced “to provide for, as a good governance, efficient, transparent, and targeted delivery of subsidies, benefits and services, the expenditure for which is incurred from the Consolidated Fund of India, to individuals residing in India through assigning of unique identity numbers to such individuals and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto”, thereby making it abundantly clear that the authentication for EPIC or voters was never intended as a purpose of Aadhaar,” said the PIL.

Aadhaar-Voter linkage stayed by the court: In 2015, the ECI initiated the National Electoral Roll Purification and Authentication (NERPAP) programme for collecting Aadhaar Numbers of electors who allegedly volunteered to provide the same. However, it was suspended following the August interim order of the Supreme Court prohibiting using of Aadhaar details for any purposes other than the PDS scheme and the LPG distribution scheme. Even in the final judgment of the Puttaswamy case, the said linkage was never expressly allowed.

Excessive Delegation of Powers: The contentious Amendment provides that a name of a voter cannot be excluded from electoral rolls due to the inability of a person, subject to the voter providing “sufficient cause” for not possessing Aadhaar details and, the voter furnishing alternate documents instead of Aadhaar. However, it fails to provide any definition or explanation for what constitutes “sufficient cause” and “alternate documents” under the amended Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Thereby, it vests the government with unbridled power to prescribe as to what would constitute as “sufficient cause” and what would be regarded as “alternate documents” under the amended Section through delegated legislations.

Passing Electoral Reforms without Debate: Surjewala in his petition said that elections are the cornerstone of any democratic society and hence, this endeavour of the government to introduce electoral reforms, should have been done with proper discussion in the Houses. However, in the present case, the amendment was passed in the Parliament on the same day it was placed before the Houses of Parliament without discussion or debate.

Effects of Impugned Amendment on Citizens/Voters: The linking of the two documents will result in the voters having to establish their identity by furnishing their Aadhaar details. The situation will further be aggravated by the fact that at present there are no laws for protecting the data of citizens.

“Whilst, the Impugned Amendment may even enable voter profiling as all the demographic information linked to Aadhaar shall be linked with the Voter ID. This can, in theory, also increase the possibility of disenfranchisement/intimidation based on the identity of voters. This may even increase chances of voter surveillance and the commercial exploitation of private sensitive data of voters,” said the PIL.

