‘No fly zone’ for drones 25 km from Indo-Pak border: Punjab government

What’s the news: Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua announced a ‘no fly zone’ for drones along border districts of the state located up to 25 km from the India-Pakistan border, said the New Indian Express (NIE). As per Janjua’s directions, such unauthorised flying objects will be shot down.

As per the article, state agencies reported over 50 drones flying from the Pakistani side of the border since January. These drones are meant to deliver narcotics, weapons, explosives and ammunition, say officials. Similarly, Border Security Force (BSF) reported 133 intruding drones between 2020 and 2021. In his last visit to this area, Governor Banwarilal Purohit told officials to implement the drone policy issued by the Centre in 2021, said NIE.

Why it matters: Last year, the central government issued the draft Drone Rules, 2021 to mandate safety features like segregating the air space into colour-coded zones while also tracking beacons and restricting imports. It called for a map that distinguishes airspace for drone operations as: red zone (flying not permitted), yellow zone (controlled airspace) and green zones (fly zones). Further, state governments, union territories or law enforcement agencies were permitted to declare a temporary red zone over a specified area for a period not exceeding 48 hours at a time.

In August 2020, the Civil Aviation Ministry had said that nearly 70 percent of India’s airspace was greenlit for compliant drones to fly in. This included both green zones and yellow zones. The remaining 30 percent airspace was a red zone. In the same year, the state government announced a no-fly zone for drones in a belt spanning 25 km from the Indo-Pak border, said Deccan Herald. Officials said drone activity along the Punjab border had increased after the Abrogation of Article 370. Then Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had asked central agencies and forces to closely monitor the area.

What’s different now: According to the government, drone activity increases in summer after the paddy crop is harvested. As such, Janjua said flying of drones has been banned by concerned Deputy Commissioners. Amritsar and Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioners banned drones in a 25 km radius from the international border, while Ferozepur officials declared a ‘no fly zone’ in the entire district.

As per NIE sources, a Pakistani drone was recently spotted near Dhinda village of Gurdaspur district and escaped at least 46 rounds of firing by security forces. It retreated to the Pakistani side after the shooting.

Further, a senior BSF official said that no fly zones are declared for drones along the Line of Control (LoC), Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) areas within 25 km of the International Border.

