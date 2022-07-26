wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

‘No fly zone’ for drones 25 km from Indo-Pak border: Punjab government

The Punjab government has imposed a ‘no-fly’ zone for drones within 25 km. of the international border with Pakistan, claiming it as a security and law enforcement measure

Published

What’s the news: Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua announced a ‘no fly zone’ for drones along border districts of the state located up to 25 km from the India-Pakistan border, said the New Indian Express (NIE). As per Janjua’s directions, such unauthorised flying objects will be shot down.

As per the article, state agencies reported over 50 drones flying from the Pakistani side of the border since January. These drones are meant to deliver narcotics, weapons, explosives and ammunition, say officials. Similarly, Border Security Force (BSF) reported 133 intruding drones between 2020 and 2021. In his last visit to this area, Governor Banwarilal Purohit told officials to implement the drone policy issued by the Centre in 2021, said NIE.

Why it matters: Last year, the central government issued the draft Drone Rules, 2021 to mandate safety features like segregating the air space into colour-coded zones while also tracking beacons and restricting imports. It called for a map that distinguishes airspace for drone operations as: red zone (flying not permitted), yellow zone (controlled airspace) and green zones (fly zones). Further, state governments, union territories or law enforcement agencies were permitted to declare a temporary red zone over a specified area for a period not exceeding 48 hours at a time.

In August 2020, the Civil Aviation Ministry had said that nearly 70 percent of India’s airspace was greenlit for compliant drones to fly in. This included both green zones and yellow zones. The remaining 30 percent airspace was a red zone. In the same year, the state government announced a no-fly zone for drones in a belt spanning 25 km from the Indo-Pak border, said Deccan Herald. Officials said drone activity along the Punjab border had increased after the Abrogation of Article 370. Then Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had asked central agencies and forces to closely monitor the area.

What’s different now: According to the government, drone activity increases in summer after the paddy crop is harvested. As such, Janjua said flying of drones has been banned by concerned Deputy Commissioners. Amritsar and Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioners banned drones in a 25 km radius from the international border, while Ferozepur officials declared a ‘no fly zone’ in the entire district.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As per NIE sources, a Pakistani drone was recently spotted near Dhinda village of Gurdaspur district and escaped at least 46 rounds of firing by security forces. It retreated to the Pakistani side after the shooting.

Further, a senior BSF official said that no fly zones are declared for drones along the Line of Control (LoC), Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) areas within 25 km of the International Border.

Also Read:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

6 days ago

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ