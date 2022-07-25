wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Policybazaar targeted in cyberattack, but company says no significant data exposed

Policybazaar identified certain vulnerabilities in its IT systems, which resulted in illegal and unauthorised access of the systems

Published

What’s the news: Policybazaar’s parent entity PB Fintech on July 24 informed the stock exchanges that on July 19 certain vulnerabilities were identified in Policybazaar’s IT systems and the same were subject to illegal and unauthorised access.

Why does this matter? Policybazaar is a popular online insurance aggregator and broker in India with a market share of over 90 percent. The breach, therefore, puts the data of its 9 million customers at risk. The breach also follows on the heels of online travel aggregator Cleartrip reporting last week that it suffered unauthorised access to its systems and certain customer data was compromised, and an unverified claim of a data leak at Federal Bank, indicating a sudden rise in data breaches after a relative period of inactivity.

What information was compromised: “While we are in the process of undertaking a detailed review, as on date, our review has found that no significant customer data was exposed. Policybazaar has always prioritized the security and integrity of its systems and is committed towards protection of customer data,” PB Fintech stated in its disclosure.

What next: “The identified vulnerabilities have been fixed and a thorough audit of the systems has been initiated,” the company informed.

Relevant authorities have been notified: Policybazaar noted that it has reached out to the relevant authorities (CERT-In presumably) and that the information security team is currently reviewing the incident along with external advisors. “We will issue further updates on this in accordance with applicable laws,” the company said. Notably, this breach took place after the new cybersecurity directions went into effect on June 28 (except for small and medium enterprises that have until September 25). According to these directions, all companies are supposed to report breaches within 6 hours. It’s not clear if Polizybazaar notified CERT-In within 6 hours.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

5 days ago

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ