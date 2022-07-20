Over 787,000 apps on Google and Apple stores do not have privacy policy: Report

What’s up? Over 787,000 apps on Google and Apple’s smartphone app stores have been reported to have either “undetectable privacy policies” or no such policies at all, US-based fraud and compliance software company Pixalate published in its “App Store Safety Report Q1 2022”.

This report analyses over 5 million active apps as of March 2022, across the two major app stores.

What are “undetectable privacy policy apps”? This study considers an app to have a “detectable” privacy policy if the research time had found any “proof of a privacy document” while trawling through the app stores. Otherwise, the app is considered to have either no or an “undetected privacy policy”.

Why does it matter? Mobile apps request access to specific device features to operate, such as location services, access to the contact list, etc. In order to access these features, the phone asks for permissions which are usually detailed in the app’s privacy policy. However, not all the permissions are used by the app that requests access to them. Often, many permissions requested might not even be needed for the normal operation of the app.

Yet, the fact that access to these permissions has been requested creates additional risks since the permissions can be used at any time in the future. The Pixalate report helps us understand the state of privacy in the market, right now.

Key stats: As per Pixalate data, 534,150 (or 17%) of the apps on the Google Play Store do not have a readily accessible privacy policy. Out of these, 71% of the apps do not provide a corporate email address, while 17,000 apps (or 3%) transmit end-user IP in the advertising bid stream.

Over on Apple, around 40% of the apps are accessing end-user personal information such as personal contacts, geo-location, bank details, etc. Meanwhile, 5,000 of these apps are streaming the user’s IP address.

A pattern with fitness apps and child-directed apps: Apps directed toward children as well as health and fitness apps are among the two categories that have the fewest detectable privacy policies and hence, have been highlighted in the report.

“Child-directed apps” is a vast category. It includes both video games and ed-tech tools. Over 60,000 child-directed apps across both stores do not have a privacy policy. Almost none of these feature any terms of service either and about 76% of them on the Google Play Store have neither a corporate contact nor any detectable privacy policies.

Child-directed apps are potentially easy sources of personal data harvesting because children do not care to read the terms and conditions of the app that they are signing up for.

On the other hand, over 20,000 health and fitness apps do not have privacy policies. Of these, over 98% of the apps do not feature terms and conditions or corporate contacts. Meanwhile, they stream the user’s personal information while being used.

App privacy policies around the world: As per Pixalate, the United States and India have the most “undetected privacy policy” apps at around 27,000 and 18,000 respectively. China comes third with over 12,000 apps of this kind.

