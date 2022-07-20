wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Over 787,000 apps on Google and Apple stores do not have privacy policy: Report

Ad-fraud and compliance company Pixalate claims that Google and Apple are hosting many such apps, especially in the health and kids niches

Published

What’s up? Over 787,000 apps on Google and Apple’s smartphone app stores have been reported to have either “undetectable privacy policies” or no such policies at all, US-based fraud and compliance software company Pixalate published in its “App Store Safety Report Q1 2022”.

This report analyses over 5 million active apps as of March 2022, across the two major app stores. 

What are “undetectable privacy policy apps”? This study considers an app to have a “detectable” privacy policy if the research time had found any “proof of a privacy document” while trawling through the app stores. Otherwise, the app is considered to have either no or an “undetected privacy policy”.

Why does it matter? Mobile apps request access to specific device features to operate, such as location services, access to the contact list, etc. In order to access these features, the phone asks for permissions which are usually detailed in the app’s privacy policy. However, not all the permissions are used by the app that requests access to them. Often, many permissions requested might not even be needed for the normal operation of the app. 

Yet, the fact that access to these permissions has been requested creates additional risks since the permissions can be used at any time in the future. The Pixalate report helps us understand the state of privacy in the market, right now.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Key stats: As per Pixalate data, 534,150 (or 17%) of the apps on the Google Play Store do not have a readily accessible privacy policy. Out of these, 71% of the apps do not provide a corporate email address, while 17,000 apps (or 3%) transmit end-user IP in the advertising bid stream.

Over on Apple, around 40% of the apps are accessing end-user personal information such as personal contacts, geo-location, bank details, etc. Meanwhile, 5,000 of these apps are streaming the user’s IP address.       

A pattern with fitness apps and child-directed apps: Apps directed toward children as well as health and fitness apps are among the two categories that have the fewest detectable privacy policies and hence, have been highlighted in the report.

“Child-directed apps” is a vast category. It includes both video games and ed-tech tools. Over 60,000 child-directed apps across both stores do not have a privacy policy. Almost none of these feature any terms of service either and about 76% of them on the Google Play Store have neither a corporate contact nor any detectable privacy policies.

Child-directed apps are potentially easy sources of personal data harvesting because children do not care to read the terms and conditions of the app that they are signing up for.

On the other hand, over 20,000 health and fitness apps do not have privacy policies. Of these, over 98% of the apps do not feature terms and conditions or corporate contacts. Meanwhile, they stream the user’s personal information while being used.    

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

App privacy policies around the world: As per Pixalate, the United States and India have the most “undetected privacy policy” apps at around 27,000 and 18,000 respectively. China comes third with over 12,000 apps of this kind. 

Read also:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

7 days ago

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ