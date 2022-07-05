Non-bank Payment System Operators require RBI’s approval before making any sale or acquisition: Here’s what to know.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated that non-bank payment system operators (PSO) will need to obtain its approval before sanctioning any acquisition or a takeover in a notification uploaded on July 4, 2022. These entities will also have to obtain RBI’s approval in case of a sale or a transfer of payment activity to unauthorised entities, the order continued.

Why it matters: The fintech sector has been on the RBI’s radar consistently of late. The notification is another example of the RBI tightening its regulatory noose around fintechs as many of the companies which provide payment services are start-ups. They are likely to be most impacted by this notification.

What are the provisions in the notification: The RBI directed non-bank PSOs to inform the central bank about the proposed acquisition or sale within 15 calendar days. It also added that the notification has come into effect.

The RBI wrote that it will “endeavour” to respond within 45 calendar days after receiving the application.

What will happen in case of a takeover/ acquisition: The RBI clarified that the approval will be needed regardless of whether there is a change in management.

The non-bank PSO will have to submit an application to the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS) along with the following documents— Information about the proposed directors, Details about the new shareholders, etc.



What will happen in a sale/ transfer of payment activity to an unauthorised entity: The non-bank PSO will have to submit an application to the DPSS.

The buyer will also have to obtain authorisation from the central bank after paying the requisite application fee.

A public notice of at least 15 calendar days shall be given following RBI’s approval before the changes are implemented.

The public notice will have to furnish reasons for changes, particulars of the entities concerned, etc.

The notice will have to be published in at least one national newspaper and in one vernacular newspaper.

What is the basis for this directive: The said directive has been issued under Section 10(2), read with Section 18, of Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

Which non-bank payment operators are registered with the RBI: The apex bank has uploaded a list on its website which has 68 entities registered as payment system operators. Some of the non-banking names include—

National Payments Corporation of India

Clearing Corporation of India

RazorPay

Amazon Pay

Mobikwik

Ola Financial Services

PayU

PhonePe

Pine Labs

RBI’s recent measures in the fintech sector: The central bank’s recent move to prevent non-bank issuing prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) like wallets and prepaid cards from offering customers a credit line has left many in India’s nascent fintech sector unnerved.

This move affects fintech start-ups like Slice, LazyPay, PhonePe, and Paytm, whose businesses involve issuing short-term loans to customers to refill their prepaid cards or wallets.

It has already disrupted the burgeoning “buy now pay later” segment as many companies have halted their service.

