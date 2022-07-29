Parliament Questions: Tracking manipulative apps, social media misuse, not Centre’s duty: MeitY

What’s the news: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) answered a series of questions about social media platform regulation and cyber crime concerns on July 27. While in some instances the government said it had no data on misuse of social media, at other times MeitY cited upward trends for censorship on social media platforms and cyber crime.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for MeitY, also answered questions regarding the government efforts (or lack of) to prevent provocative content on social media, blocking of Twitter accounts, growing trends in cyber crimes among other things.

Why it matters: Previously, MediaNama reported on the proposed amendments to the IT Rules, 2021 whose stated aim is to curb the harms of Big Tech companies and improve user grievance redressal. However, the amendments in their current state compel ‘intermediaries’ to censor content in line with the law, threatening free speech. Meanwhile, remarks of growing trends in cyber crime in the Lok Sabha session further highlight how cyber attacks have been worsening since Covid-19.

Is platform regulation a State subject?

No tracking of manipulative apps: MeitY said that it does not track and monitor apps or content on social media platforms or online app stores unless they are explicitly reported under section 69A of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“There are recent efforts by the government to strengthen grievance reporting or redressal which mean to expand reporting of illegal content or conduct. Further, law enforcement agencies regularly monitor any such malicious and objectionable contents online and take appropriate legal action as per the law,” said MeitY.

The statements were in reply to MPs Mimi Chakraborty, Ajay Nishad and Rakesh Singh’s queries regarding government efforts to monitor apps designed to manipulate social media platforms to spread hate speech, misinformation and divisive language.

No data on instances of social media misuse: The three MPs also asked the government whether it intends to investigate apps used to hijack Twitter’s trending section and harass people online. They also asked about the number of complaints filed regarding misuse of social media platforms so far. However, the Centre responded that these issues come under the State List.

“‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. States/UTs are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes through their law enforcement agencies. [These agencies] at Centre and States take appropriate legal action as per provisions of law,” said MeitY.

Further, MPs asked whether the government intends to take any action against app providers that redirect readers on online news platforms to fake news websites. The Ministry replied by saying, “The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 provide for issue notice for removal of any unlawful information including unlawful app violative of any law for the time being in force if the request is made by an appropriate Government or its authorised agency.”

Similarly, in another set of questions posed by MP Ram Kripal Yadav, MeitY said that provisions for punishing activities like provocative posts on social media platforms comes under State subjects ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’. Rather the central government, the Ministry said that intermediaries must be held responsible in publishing privacy policy and terms of use to ensure checking of unlawful information.

8,755 Twitter URLs blocked since 2014: Responding to MP Pradyut Bordoloi’s question on the number of Twitter accounts suspended, MeitY presented a table that accounted for 8,755 blocked Twitter URLs from 2014 to June 2022. Working backwards, the data showed that 1,122 URLs were blocked by June for this year, 2,851 URLs were blocked in 2021 and 2,731 URLs were blocked in 2020. Before the Covid-19 pandemic years, 1,041 URLs were blocked in 2019, then 225 URLs blocked in 2018, another 588 URLs blocked in 2017 and 194 URLs blocked in 2016.

Bordoloi also asked whether the government requested Twitter to suspend any account or reduce visibility, if the suspended accounts were being handled since 2014 and the grounds for suspension.

To all this, the Ministry said, “Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000 empowers Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to block information in any computer resource in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above.”

However, it did not explain the reasons for blocking the aforementioned Twitter URLs.

Is India becoming a hotspot for cyber crimes?

303 cyber blackmailing/threatening cases in 2020: Sourcing National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, MeitY said 223 cases in 2018, another 362 cases in 2019 and 303 cases in 2020 have been registered under cyber blackmailing or threatening under cyber crimes out of which 102 cases (2018), another 109 cases (2019) and 121 cases (2020) were charge-sheeted.

Assam reported the highest number of such cases in 2018 (29 cases) and 2019 (104 cases) while Telangana reported the highest number of cases in 2020 (49 cases). Meanwhile, Assam case numbers decreased to only 2 cases in 2020 as per NCRB data.

Regarding action against fraud through social media and spoof calls, the Ministry said, “The Government is aware of the risk and danger posed by growing phenomena of misuse of Internet and various social media platforms by criminals and other elements and the user harms caused as a consequence. Government co-ordinates with States and police in combating cyber crimes by assisting them through various awareness schemes also.”

Centre aware but inactive about cyber crime: MeitY said the Government is aware of cyber crime incidents, including phishing, originating in Jharkhand and other parts of India. However, it again stated that state governments are responsible of taking care of such crimes.

“With the growth of the internet and proliferation of applications, products & services on it, citizens are being empowered and their lives transformed. However, with the growth of the internet, cyber crimes are also on the increase… The central government supplements the initiatives of the State Governments through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for their capacity building,” said MeitY.

Answering specific queries, it said Uttar Pradesh (UP) reported 11,416 overall cyber crime cases in 2019 and 11,097 such cases in 2020. However, 44,735 total cyber crimes were registered in 2019 of which only 9,187 were charge-sheeted. Similarly, 50,035 total cases were registered in 2020 of which 14,176 cases were charge-sheeted.

Is India leading in cyber attacks? In response to MPs Vanga Geetha Viswanath, Arvind Kumar Sharma and G M Siddeshwar question on whether India is one the most cyber-attack-targeted countries, MeitY cited a report by IBM X-Force, a threat intelligence sharing platform. The 2022 report said that India was one of the most cyber-attacked country in Asia.

“The findings of such reports by cyber security vendors are generally based on data generated by their products and details of such data is not available and hence cannot be verified,” said MeitY.

Meanwhile, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) data showed there were 11,58,208 cyber security incidents in 2020 followed by 14,02,809 such instances in 2021. By June 2022, there were 6,74,021 incidents for the year.

PCI to deal with paid news: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on July 27 asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) about its plans to address the broadcast of fake news and sensationalisation of news. In his questions, he pointed out that Press Club of India (PCI), taking self-cognisance, lodged complaints of paid news. He further asked whether the government is unable to check this trend due to the lack of a “special law on paid news.” To this the government replied that PCI is to deal with such issues.

“Matters related to paid news are dealt by PCI in accordance with Press Council (Procedure for Inquiry) Regulation, 1979,” said MIB, stating that the statutory autonomous body has framed relevant norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct for adherence by the Print Media.

Regarding mechanisms to monitor news content being broadcasted, MIB said that Election Commission of India (ECI) has “a well-structured mechanism” to address paid news complaints.

13.6 crore spent on electronic ads in 2022: On July 28, Anurag Singh Thakur, MIB Minister, said that the government spent ₹ 13.6 crore on electronic advertisements by July 12. Looking at expenditure trends from 2017-18 (468.92 crore), the spending increased until Lok Sabha general election year 2018-19 (₹514.28 crore) and then declined in succeeding years. The 2019 general elections ended in May. Since then, expenditure incurred for electronic advertisements reduced all the way to ₹ 101.24 crore in 2020-21.

