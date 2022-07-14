wordpress blog stats
Indian authorities go after Oppo for tax evasion after Vivo and Xiaomi

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected customs duty evasion of around Rs 4,389 crore by smartphone manufacturer Oppo

What’s the news? The Indian Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected customs duty evasion of around Rs 4,389 crore by smartphone manufacturer Oppo India, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release dated July 13.

What are the details of the alleged evasion? DRI conducted raids at the office premises of Oppo India and residences of its key management employees, which led to the recovery of incriminating evidence indicating wilful misdeclaration in the description of certain items imported by Oppo for use in the manufacture of mobile phones, DRI said. “This mis-declaration resulted in wrongful availment of ineligible duty exemption benefits by Oppo India amounting to Rs 2,981 crore. Among others, senior management employees and domestic suppliers of Oppo India were questioned, who in their voluntary statements accepted the submission of wrongful description before the Customs Authorities at the time of import,” the press release explained. Additionally, DRI’s investigation also revealed that Oppo India made provisions for payment of ‘Royalty’ and ‘Licence Fee’ to various multinational companies, including those based in China, in lieu of the use of proprietary technology, brand, IPR license etc. This  ‘Royalty’ and ‘Licence Fees’ paid by Oppo India were not being added in the transaction value of the goods imported by them, in violation of Section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962. The alleged duty evasion by Oppo India on this account is Rs. 1,408 crores, the press release added.

Why does this matter? Indian regulators are already after two other smartphone brands, Xiaomi and Vivo, for tax evasion. Oppo India, which sells with various brands of smartphones, including Oppo, OnePlus and Realme, now joins this club. Together, these brands account for over 60 percent of India’s smartphone market share. What’s common among these brands? They are all Chinese. In May, Chinese authorities urged India to provide a “non-discriminatory business environment to Chinese companies.” In June, the India Cellular and Electronics Association flagged Indian authorities’ “ignorance” of patent fees and said that the accusations of illegal royalty payments will have a “chilling effect” on the Indian business environment. Despite these protests, Indian authorities appear to be doubling down on their targeting of Chinese companies. Over the last three years, India has banned more than 300 Chinese apps and toughened rules on Chinese investment, in addition to going after Chinese smartphone manufacturers.

Oppo’s response: DRI has issued a Show Cause Notice demanding customs duty amounting to Rs. 4,389 crores and has also notified the company of relevant penalties on Oppo India, its employees and Oppo China, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Oppo India has paid a sum of Rs 450 crore voluntarily, the press release said. A spokesperson for Oppo, which is owned by China’s BBK Electronics, told Reuters:

“We have a different view on the charges. We believe it’s an industry-wide issue many corporates are working on. We are going to reply the notice, presenting our side, and will be working further with the related government departments.”

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

