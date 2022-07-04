wordpress blog stats
Zomato’s problems compound as investors accuse it of failing to make “timely disclosure” on Blinkit’s acquistion

A group of investors allege that Zomato failed to announced its acquisition of Blinkit in a timely fashion.

Published

A group of investors have accused Zomato of not making timely disclosures regarding its acquisition of Blinkit last week in a complaint to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Economic Times (ET) reported. The complaint alleged that the failure of timely disclosure by Zomato* resulted in losses for the investors who would have been better prepared otherwise, the report continued.

Why it matters: Zomato has been looking to gain a foothold in quick commerce for a while now and Blinkit is critical to its plan. The acquisition, however, did not cheer up investors as demonstrated by the free fall witnessed by the company’s stock price since the announcement. The investors and analysts worry that Zomato may find it difficult to turn a profit, thereby affecting its bottom line, in a category with cutthroat competition.

What was the reason behind the letter: The investors alleged that there were rumours about Zomato’s potential acquisition of Blinkit which had been reported in the news but Zomato neither denied nor confirmed the reports.

  • They also added that there were discussions on social media for more than a month before the deal was announced. The letter was sent to the SEBI chairman on June 29, ET revealed.

When did Zomato announce the acquisition: The proposal to acquire Blinkit was uploaded on Bombay Stock Exchange’s website on June 24, 2022.

Who were the investors: The report did not identify the investors nor verified the holdings of these investors but revealed that they were based out of Mumbai and have a “high net worth”.

What did Zomato say: The company told ET that its disclosure was done in a timely fashion following all the rules.

“Zomato has complied with applicable laws and relevant Sebi guidelines and made necessary disclosures upon the approval of the transaction by the board and signing of the definitive agreements,” the company was quoted as saying.

Why is Zomato acquiring Blinkit: Zomato’s Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal explained in the company’s proposal that quick commerce is a natural extension of the company’s food delivery business because it relies on a hyperlocal model.

  • “Quick commerce will help us increase the customer wallet share spent on our platform and also drive higher frequency and engagement from our customers,” he wrote in the letter to shareholders.
  • “The peak demand times for food delivery are also complementary to the quick commerce demand peaks in non-meal times,” Zomato’s Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal had explained in the letter.

What were the concerns around the acquisition: The opinions of various stock market analysts on the acquisition were mixed. Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the rating of Zomato’s stock citing that Blinkit will require more investments amid rising competition, BQPrime had reported then.

  • On the other hand, Jefferies gave the stock a ‘buy’ rating but flagged the quick commerce space as “more challenging than food delivery given high competition”, the report said.
  • Dolat Capital stated that Blinkit recently moved from salary model to per-order basis incentive for riders, resulting in lower rider income, rising attrition, leading to lower availability and in turn increased time for delivery and a declining customer satisfaction score.
  • The company will see increased pressure in terms of order frequency or increased customer acquisition/retention cost.

What do the SEBI guideines say: The code stipulates that companies must make prompt disclosures under the law. Moreover, the official designated for corporate disclosure is responsible for deciding whether a public announcement is necessary for verifying or denying rumours and then making the disclosure.

“Price sensitive information shall be given by listed companies to stock exchanges and disseminated on a continuous and immediate basis,” reads the code.

*Disclaimer: The author has invested in Zomato’s shares.

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama.

Views

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

