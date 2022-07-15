Netflix taps Microsoft to build its ad-supported subscription tier. Will we see it this year?

Netflix’s plan to introduce ads will be brought to fruition by Microsoft after the streaming company appointed the latter as its “global advertising technology and sales partner”, the streaming giant said in a press release. The partnership will help Netflix build an ad-supported plan which will be offered to consumers at a lower cost and shore up its subscriber base.

Why it matters: Netflix changed its stance on ad-supported tiers for the first time this year after years of avoiding advertisements on its platform. It was forced to pivot after it reported a loss of subscribers for the first time in a decade. The partnership is significant as Netflix would have found it difficult to build an ad unit from scratch. It also indicates that the company will be rolling out the plan shortly.

What will this deal mean for Netflix: The company is likely to lose some of the ad revenue by bringing on a partner, Variety explained in its report.

The report added that the choice will help Netflix leverage new techniques in video advertising such as programmatic ad sales, addressable ads, etc.

Netflix chose Microsoft for two reasons, The Verge revealed. The first one was the fact that Google and Comcast, two other companies in the running, have video platforms that compete with Netflix. Microsoft does not have a service.

The other reason cited in the report is Microsoft’s acquisition of Xandr from AT&T last year which can prove to be instrumental as Xandr is building technology for an ecosystem without cookies.

Moreover, Microsoft said that its marketers will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory.

“All ads served on Netflix will be exclusively available through the Microsoft platform,” the company said in its statement.

Netflix’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters said that Microsoft provides “flexibility to innovate on technology and sales”, in addition to “strong privacy protections”.

What about viewing metrics: The company has not revealed how it plans to deal with some of the requests that marketing executives demand usually.

Marketers will want to know how many subscribers saw their commercials, and what kind of consumers they are, Variety revealed.

Microsoft can prove to be key in solving some of these issues as Netflix is not familiar with sharing viewing data on its shows.

When did Netflix announce an ad-supported tier: The company announced that it will be exploring ads in an earnings call in April this year.

“We’re trying to figure out over the next year or two, but we are quite open to offering even lower prices (than present plans) with advertising as a consumer choice,” Hastings said.

Netflix’s Co-CEO Reed Hastings said that the company was looking to increase its price spread by exploring advertising on low-end tiers

Hastings explained that it will not be a short-term fix because some consumers will get used to the plan and come to expect it.

He added that Netflix’s competitors like Disney, Hulu, and HBO have figured the model out so Netflix will not test it given that it knows the model has worked with its competitors.

The company has also said that it will be cracking down on password sharing to augment its revenue in addition to exploring ads and livestreaming.

What are its competitors up to: Disney, Netflix’s closest competitor, said that it was launching an ad-supported version of Disney+ later this year.

Hulu also offers an ad-supported tier whereas HBO Max launched its ad-supported tier in June last year.

If we were to look at India, only platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and Zee5, have ad-supported models whereas Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate Play do not play ads.

Netflix slashed its subscription fees in India in December last year in order to get more people to sign up for the service.

