wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Why MP Karti Chidambaram wants a Serious Fraud probe into Byju’s

Flagging ‘financial discrepancy’, MP Karti Chidambaram demanded an SFIO into Byju’s, India’s ed-tech giant also in his glare for unethical practices

Published

What’s the news: MP Karti P Chidambaram on July 21 demanded that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) review the financial statement of ed-tech company Byju’s alleging financial loopholes.

“At a time when Byju’s proposes to expand its business and acquire Nasdaq-listed company 2U at valuation of USD 2.4 billion, while parallelly firing employees to cut costs, it becomes pertinent to review the company’s finances. In light of these financial loopholes, I urge the SFIO to launch an investigation into the finances of Byju’s,” said Chidambaram in his letter.

https://twitter.com/KartiPC/status/1550021424164663297

Why this matters: In the past, Chidambaram has likened ed-tech companies to “loan sharks” that prey upon economically-disadvantaged groups. Byju’s is the most valued start-up in India. As per the MP’s letter, it is also the thirteenth-most valued start-up globally. Despite this fame, the Consumer Affairs department recently noted complaints of “aggressive mis-selling to parents” and ‘trumped-up advertisements’ against Byju’s. There were also complaints against other ed-tech entities. The Indian Ed-tech Consortium (IEC) earlier published a memorandum calling for ethical and transparent policies for marketing, sales and financial policies. Even the Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MCA) warned the companies about ‘stringent’ regulations if industry self-regulation failed to curb unfair trade practices.

What’s up with Byju’s? Chidambaram listed three news reports to the SFIO regarding Byju’s financial discrepancy. In July, the Morning Context reported how funds worth ₹ 2,500 crore were missing from Byju’s funding. The ed-tech in March claimed to have raised USD 800 million from Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners and BlackRock. Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder, also made a personal investment of USD 400 million. However, the company’s filings to the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) indicated that 16,301 company capital shares were allotted to Vitruvian Partners on March 29, for ₹ 571 crore. Yet, there was no such filing for the other two companies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In another article by the same publication, Byju’s said it did not receive funding worth ₹1,200 crore from Oxshott Capital Partners (OCP) in October 2021. This despite the latter stating it has only ever invested in Byju’s.

Earlier still, Moneycontrol on July 2 reported that the ed-tech company failed to have its financial statements for FY 2020-21 audited from its auditor Deloitte. Byju’s also asked for more time to file the Cost Audit Report to the MCA in violation of the Rule 6(5) of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

BYJU’s valuation: The company enjoys investors such as Mark Zuckerberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Facebook and Meta Platforms, Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global among others. Moreover, as per market researcher CB Insights, Byju’s is valued at USD 22.6 billion in July 2022. This is nearly USD 6 billion more than its valuation in October 2021. In December during Lok Sabha proceedings, Chidambaram said this fiscal size of Byju’s is partly due to the significant number of acquisitions it has made recently. At the time, he called upon the Minister of Education to monitor such apps.

Also Read:

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

2 days ago

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ