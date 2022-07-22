Why MP Karti Chidambaram wants a Serious Fraud probe into Byju’s

What’s the news: MP Karti P Chidambaram on July 21 demanded that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) review the financial statement of ed-tech company Byju’s alleging financial loopholes.

“At a time when Byju’s proposes to expand its business and acquire Nasdaq-listed company 2U at valuation of USD 2.4 billion, while parallelly firing employees to cut costs, it becomes pertinent to review the company’s finances. In light of these financial loopholes, I urge the SFIO to launch an investigation into the finances of Byju’s,” said Chidambaram in his letter.

https://twitter.com/KartiPC/status/1550021424164663297

Why this matters: In the past, Chidambaram has likened ed-tech companies to “loan sharks” that prey upon economically-disadvantaged groups. Byju’s is the most valued start-up in India. As per the MP’s letter, it is also the thirteenth-most valued start-up globally. Despite this fame, the Consumer Affairs department recently noted complaints of “aggressive mis-selling to parents” and ‘trumped-up advertisements’ against Byju’s. There were also complaints against other ed-tech entities. The Indian Ed-tech Consortium (IEC) earlier published a memorandum calling for ethical and transparent policies for marketing, sales and financial policies. Even the Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MCA) warned the companies about ‘stringent’ regulations if industry self-regulation failed to curb unfair trade practices.

What’s up with Byju’s? Chidambaram listed three news reports to the SFIO regarding Byju’s financial discrepancy. In July, the Morning Context reported how funds worth ₹ 2,500 crore were missing from Byju’s funding. The ed-tech in March claimed to have raised USD 800 million from Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners and BlackRock. Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder, also made a personal investment of USD 400 million. However, the company’s filings to the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) indicated that 16,301 company capital shares were allotted to Vitruvian Partners on March 29, for ₹ 571 crore. Yet, there was no such filing for the other two companies.

In another article by the same publication, Byju’s said it did not receive funding worth ₹1,200 crore from Oxshott Capital Partners (OCP) in October 2021. This despite the latter stating it has only ever invested in Byju’s.

Earlier still, Moneycontrol on July 2 reported that the ed-tech company failed to have its financial statements for FY 2020-21 audited from its auditor Deloitte. Byju’s also asked for more time to file the Cost Audit Report to the MCA in violation of the Rule 6(5) of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

BYJU’s valuation: The company enjoys investors such as Mark Zuckerberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Facebook and Meta Platforms, Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global among others. Moreover, as per market researcher CB Insights, Byju’s is valued at USD 22.6 billion in July 2022. This is nearly USD 6 billion more than its valuation in October 2021. In December during Lok Sabha proceedings, Chidambaram said this fiscal size of Byju’s is partly due to the significant number of acquisitions it has made recently. At the time, he called upon the Minister of Education to monitor such apps.

