Why did India’s first social token, GARI, witness a staggering drop in its price?

Published

A social utility token, GARI, backed by an Indian short-video platform Chingari, lost nearly 83 per cent in its value over 24 hours on July 4, according to several news reports. Many investors feared that it was a rug pull but the company rushed to clarify that the incident was not a result of a hack and a “market event”.

Why it matters: The crypto market is currently experiencing a bear run because of a global economic downturn. The bear run has resulted in several casualties, with many companies going belly-up. These incidents underscore the need for a regulatory regime for crypto because a regime is critical to usher in investor protection norms.

What was the reason behind the drop: The company, in its thread on Twitter, explained that the market event was triggered by the sale of GARI tokens worth two million dollars which caused the price to drop from $0.78 to $0.14, as per CoinTelegraph.

  • The company stated that the sell order was made on KuCoin— a crypto exchange based in Seychelles.

What is GARI: It is a social utility token which helps short-form video creators on Chingari to monetise their content on the blockchain. A creator gets rewarded with GARI whenever they make a video on Chingari.

  • The token gives creators governance authority over platform developments in the future through a DAO (Decentralised Autonomous Organisation).
  • The token was launched by Salman Khan, a major Bollywood actor, in October last year. The price of the token was hovering around $0.158 at the time of writing this article with a 24-hour trading volume of $111,469,346, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

How did the company respond: The company issued a statement in a Twitter thread stating categorically that the sudden drop triggered by a large sell order caused “cascading liquidations on Kucoin which they started dumping in the open market and drove the price down to $0.03 causing a black swan event”.

  • They also argued that the sudden drop caused a domino effect because of which other investors or speculators followed suit. The company denied allegations of insider trading.
  • The price of the token has stabilised at $0.15 now.

Is it reminiscent of TerraLUNA’s collapse: Several investors likened the drop in GARI’s price to Terra’s travails in May this year when LUNA, the token issued by the Terra project, saw its value drop over 99 per cent following the collapse of the project’s algorithmic stablecoin— TerraUSD (UST).

  • The problem started when UST lost its dollar peg. The ensuing collapse resulted in a loss of over $200 billion.
  • Terra’s founder Do Kwon announced a revival plan in which he launched a new blockchain tagged “Terra 2.0” without a stablecoin. Previous LUNA and UST holders will receive the new blockchain’s native token based on their holdings.
  • A stablecoins can be explained as crypto assets that maintain a stable value against existing fiat currencies by holding assets in them. Furthermore, algorithmic stablecoins rely on algorithms to regulate supply and demand and are usually pegged to a dollar.

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama.

