Blockchain, AI, ‘Deliberate Misinformation’, and Doxxing Among Issues and Sectors to be Covered by Upcoming IT Law

Data privacy, ‘deliberate’ misinformation, doxxing (or publicly publishing private personal information online), artificial intelligence, blockchain, algorithmic accountability, and net neutrality are some of the issues and sectors that the Indian government’s new IT law is expected to regulate, reported The Indian Express today. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is believed to have drafted an outline of the law, however no deadline to finalise it has been decided as yet.

Referred to as the ‘Digital India Act’ in government corridors, the law is expected to address the battery of unique online harms that Indian users of the Internet face today, said an unnamed government source. The forthcoming Act replaces the two-decade-old Information and Technology Act, 2000. The antiquated Act has struggled to keep up with India’s rapidly evolving technology sector, resulting in amendments, legal challenges, and subsidiary legislation. Inter-departmental and industry consultations to amend the Act reportedly began in 2020.

Developing a legal framework for ‘deliberate misinformation’ online appears to be a clear concern for MeitY, as per the source’s comments. This entails distinguishing deliberate misinformation online, which is not illegal in India currently, from its current interpretation under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, where it is understood through the perspective of defamation. The source further noted the need to ‘tackle’ algorithms on social media platforms—including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter—which individuals use to ‘deliberately’ disseminate and amplify misinformation. The source added that MeitY is considering inserting deliberate misinformation as an ‘offence’ in the refreshed legislation, along with doxxing.

Last month, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar described the IT Act, 2000, as a ‘mezzanine’ law. Speaking with stakeholders on their concerns regarding the proposed amendments to the IT Rules, 2021, Chandrashekar added that an upcoming ‘contemporaneous’ legislation, arguably the so-called ‘Digital India Act’, would address the government’s concerns with content moderation and grievance redressal by large social media platforms, as well as other pertinent harms unique to the online world.

Why it matters: Whether the Act will perpetuate the Indian government’s prevailing methods to regulate and ‘protect’ the Indian Internet remains to be seen. For example, various portions and iterations of the IT Rules, 2021, have either been stayed by High Courts or critiqued, for exceeding the ambit of their parent legislation, the IT Act, 2000. As MediaNama reported in April 2022, the new legislation could be used to legitimise the modus operandi of the IT Rules, 2021, by expanding the scope of the parent law. This could mainstream a regulatory approach increasingly accused of being unconstitutional, restricting free speech online, and hindering how companies do business in India. Additionally, to avoid broadly defined offences that often negatively affect free speech, the scope and nature of misinformation and doxxing will need to be narrowly and clearly defined.

