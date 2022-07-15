Indian government is working on a ‘Right to Repair’ framework

The Indian government is working on a framework to develop the Right to Repair, according to a press release. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MCA) has set up a committee, which will be headed by Nidhi Khare who is a senior bureaucrat in the ministry, to come up with a framework. Khare is an Additional Secretary with the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA).

Why it matters: The framework is significant as it will give consumers a chance to repair their products at a low cost instead of buying new products altogether. The government said that many manufacturers fail to provide repair services on purpose so as to force consumers to buy their products.

When will the committee submit its draft: The press release did not reveal the timeline by when the committee had to come up with the draft.

However, it did disclose that the committee held its first meeting on July 13, 2022, where it identified important sectors for the focus of the framework.

They were as follows: Farming Equipment, Mobile Phones/ Tablets, Consumer Durables, Automobiles/Automobile Equipment.



What were the issues discussed in the meeting: The people present at the meeting raised the following issues which the framework should address—

The members discussed how companies avoid publishing manuals that can help users make repairs.

They also highlighted that manufacturers have proprietary control over spare parts which lends them monopoly on repair processes. This is an infringement of the “customer’s right to choose”, the release explained. They believed that a lack of availability of spare parts causes distress among consumers.

The loss of customer’s right to claim warranty if they purchase a product from an unofficial store because of lack of digital warranty cards.

The problems and controversies surrounding Digital Rights Management (DRM) and Technological Protection Measure (TPM).

Expectations from tech companies: The members said that tech companies should be made to undertake the following measures—

Provide complete knowledge and access to manuals, schematics, and software updates

Not limit the transparency of the product being sold in the software licence.

Offer machine parts and tools to third parties to service devices which includes diagnostic tools to fix minor glitches.

Members of the committee: The committee consists of the following members—

Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary, DoCA,

Justice Paramjeet Singh Dhaliwal, former Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, and former President of State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Punjab,

G.S. Bajpai Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala,

Ashok Patil, Chair of Consumer Law and Practice

The committee will also include stakeholder representatives like ICEA (India Cellular and Electronics Association), SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), consumer activists, and consumer organisations.

Will help guard against planned obsolescence: The members of the committee also discussed the problem of “planned obsolescence” and how the framework is necessary to curb this practice.

“This is a system whereby the design of any gadget is such that it lasts for a specific amount of time. It has to be replaced mandatorily after that particular period. When contracts fail to cede full control to the buyer, the legal rights of owners are damaged,” read the statement.

The members believed that the practice leads to generation of e-waste and forces consumers to buy new products as there is no one to repair it for reuse.

They also observed that the Right to Repair has been restricted severely because there is either a considerable delay in repair or products are repaired at an exorbitant price.

International precedents: The right to repair has been recognised in several Western countries around the world as they look to rein in anti-competitive policies of tech companies and promote sustainibility.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) voted unanimously to enforce Right to Repair last year and directed manufacturers to allow consumers to make repairs, either themselves or by a third-party agency.

The UK also passed a law last year that directs electronic appliance manufacturers to make spare parts available to people buying electrical appliances.

Apple has also moved to self service repair last year allowing users to fix certain issues in their devices.

The European Union believes that a proper “right to repair” will give repairers and consumers access to repair and maintenance information, free of charge. It has adopted two resolutions and is considering a separate legislative proposal in the third quarter of 2022.

