Why did IAMAI dissolve crypto regulator BACC?

The digital industry lobby group in India is shutting its blockchain, cryptocurrency arm BACC amid a climate of regulatory uncertainty

Published

What’s up? The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has decided to shut down the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), the group said in a statement on July 14, multiple outlets have reported. Major crypto and blockchain players are now are trying to come together and build an independent body to highlight concerns within the sector. 

The BACC was set up in 2017 to represent cryptocurrency exchanges and startups working in the blockchain and related spaces. Its members include leading exchanges such as WazirX, CoinDCX, CoinSwitch Kuber, and other blockchain and non-fungible token (NFT) startups.

What did IAMAI say? The IAMAI said that it will continue to support activities of the BACC till the end of July to ensure a “smooth and proper transition of the sector as well as the closure of the ongoing projects.” 

“The association was forced to take the decision in light of the fact that a resolution of the regulatory environment for the industry is still very uncertain, and that the association would like to utilise its limited resources for other emerging digital sectors, which make a more immediate and direct contribution to digital India, notably, deepening financial inclusion and promoting Central Bank issued Digital Currency [CBDC],” the IAMAI’s statement said.

Why does it matter? Talks on shutting down the BACC had been brewing for some time amid a growing disagreement between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and crypto exchanges over the virtual currency’s legal status in India. The RBI is seeking a ban on crypto in India but according to the Finance Minister they can only “effectively” move ahead if they have “global collaboration”.

What led to the BACC’s dissolution? In 2020, the Supreme Court overturned RBI’s banking ban following a plea by IAMAI. This extended a new lifeline to the crypto industry as they could begin integrating bank services again. The BACC begun acting as a self-regulatory body for the industry and introduced a standard code of conduct for all crypto platforms.

The BACC acted as an umbrella entity and kept in touch with the government to lobby for its interests as an IAMAI member.

Primarily driven by crypto exchanges, the BACC and IAMAI collectively made multiple representations  to the finance ministry, the National Payments Corporation of India and other government departments over the past few years, amid increasing scrutiny and stricter tax norms for the industry.

However, things started to turn bitter between IAMAI — which also has other interests in the digital payments and commerce spaces — and crypto trading platforms a few months ago and key IAMAI executives began to distance themselves from BACC.

What is IAMAI? Set up in 2004, IAMAI is a lobby group representing the interests of the digital services industry and has over 400 Indian and multinational corporations as members. It represents a variety of sectors including online gaming, digital payments, fintech, digital commerce and ed-tech.

