GST Council refrains from increasing tax rate on online gaming for now. What happens next?

Indians will not have to pay 28 percent GST (Goods & Services Tax) on online gaming after the GST Council postponed its decision to increase the slab from 18 percent to 28 percent, Business Standard reported. The recommendation to tax casinos, horse racing, and online gaming at 28 percent was made by the Group of Ministers (GoM) earlier in May, the report added.

Taxing Online gaming in the same category as betting and gambling sends a very wrong message to the general public. This goes against the fact that unlike betting, Fantasy Sports are based on skill and expertise.https://t.co/CZPwNUrJg8 — The Startup CA (@mehulshahca) June 29, 2022

Why it matters: Online gaming has been identified as a sunrise industry and clarity on taxation helps bring regulatory stability to the sector. The decision is likely to bring (temporary) relief to industry stakeholders because the decision, if implemented, may have had an adverse impact on the growth of the sector.

Why was the decision deferred: The GST council decided to refer the report of the GoM, which made the recommendation, back to the panel of ministers for further deliberation, as per Business Standard.

The decision was triggered by the demand of Goa’s finance minister who wanted further discussions on the GST rate on casinos, the business daily revealed.

A discussion on casinos would include horse racing and gaming as well because the GoM had likened these three activities to gambling.

What happens next: The report will be prepared by July 15 following which the GST council will refer to it in its next meeting in August, according to Business Standard.

Who are the members in GoM: The group was formed in May 2021 by the Union government for better valuation of services of casinos, online gaming portals and race courses for levying GST, Indian Express reported. It is led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, and includes the following members—

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar,

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Patel,

Goa Panchayati Raj Minister Mauvin Godinho,

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan,

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna,

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

What are the concerns of the gaming industry: The E-Gaming Federation (EGF), All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), cautioned against the decision to levy GST on the total pool (prize money pooled plus the platform commission).

“Such a step is not only in dissonance with international best practices but is also violative of the principles of GST. Essentially, the online skill gaming operators are platforms, which bring players from various geographies together. The money pooled is eventually distributed to the winning player. The platform charges a predetermined fee, known as GGR, and pays tax on that. If you were to charge an increased tax rate on the entire quantum (pooled money plus commission), it is not only principally incorrect but will also annihilate this sunrise sector,” EGF’s CEO Sameer Barde said in a statement.

They said that the decision is likely to result in the demise of the “online skill gaming industry in India”. The association wants the GST to be levied on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) instead.

The associations urged the GST Council to consider best practices from international taxation before arriving at the decision.

FIFS’ CEO Anwar Shirpurwala averred that regulations or taxation related to skill gaming should not be treated at par with games of chance, because they are “divergent activities both in terms of law and in practice”.

Roland Landers, CEO of AIGF, batted for a progressive tax regime. “An increased tax rate, and then levying the tax on the entire contest entry amount (instead of GGR), will be catastrophic for the industry, even nipping its potential in the bud,” he added.

