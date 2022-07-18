wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

India looking to make Google, Facebook compensate news publishers: Report

The Indian government’s MeitY considers making tech like Google firms pay Indian publishers for news content, similar to other countries

Published

What’s the news: The Indian government is looking to make tech companies like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter pay Indian newspapers and digital news publishers a share of their revenue for using news content, the Times of India (TOI) reported on July 16.

Why does this matter: Google and other tech companies scrape news from publishers’ websites and showcase them to users, resulting in users not having to visit the source of the news. Because users don’t visit the website of the news publishers, these publishers are deprived of ad revenue, which is the primary source of revenue for most publishers. At home, the Competition Commission of India is currently investigating Google following a complaint from the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) alleging that the company takes advantage of its members’ news content in search results but denies them fair advertising revenue. For this reason, some countries like Australia, France, and Spain have mandated that tech companies pay news publishers for their content, and other countries like Canada and New Zealand are exploring similar legislation.

“The news publishers have no negotiating leverage at all, and this needs to be tackled legislatively. This is an important issue for us.” — Minister of state for IT and electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar to TOI.

How will this be enforced: This will be enforced through regulatory interventions, which may happen as part of revisions to the existing IT laws, Chandrasekhar told TOI. “The market power on digital advertising that is currently being exercised by the Big Tech majors, which places Indian media companies at a position of disadvantage, is an issue that is seriously being examined in the context of new legalisations and rules,” Chandrasekhar remarked.

Google News Showcase: Google in 2020 rolled out News Showcase in India and some other parts of the world, as part of which the tech giant pays news publishers to feature their content within Google News. But this program only applies to select publishers and on terms laid out by the tech giant, unlike in Australia, where all publishers can claim compensation based on legal codes.

Note: The headline was updated for grammatical correctness on July 18, 3:11 PM

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read

 

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ