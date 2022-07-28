Why was Google Street View banned in India and how is it allowed now

There’s a saying in law that goes: “what cannot be done directly cannot be done indirectly.” Google is defying this doctrine by bringing back Street View to India (after it was banned in 2016) by partnering with local companies who are allowed to collect geospatial data at the granularity that foreign companies cannot.

“Starting today, Street View will be available on Google Maps in India with fresh imagery that we have licensed from our local partners – leading technology companies, Genesys International and Tech Mahindra. Our India launch marks the first time in the world that Street View data collection is being brought to life completely by local partners,” Google announced on July 27. Launched in 2007, Street View lets users zoom into places on Google Maps and get 360-degree, street-level imagery of the location as if they were walking down the streets.

Why does this matter? Google Street View has a storied history in India and it is important to understand how Street View, which was once banned in India for security reasons, was able to relaunch.

Why was Google Street View banned in India: A Timeline

May 2011: Google debuted Street View in India, starting with Bangalore, but immediately faced multiple obstacles and objections from the state and central governments because of security concerns from the granular imagery that would become available. Google defended Street View saying that it does not take “imagery of the inner areas of [private] locations” and “what you will see of such public locations is no more than what any member of the public sees whenever they pass by them.”

June 2011: A month after launching, Google paused its Street View project after receiving a letter from the Commissioner of Police in Bangalore stating that Google failed to get clearances from the central government and Ministry of Defence.

April 2013: Survey of India, the official survey and mapping organization in India, filed a complaint against Google with the Delhi Police for hosting its Mapathon contest, encouraging Indians to add information to India maps. R.P.N.Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs was non-committal on why exactly the complaint was filed, except that the Mapathon was without permission. Google then withheld the results of its contest, since the Survey Of India wanted to review the data added during the Mapathon for any sensitive information. In August, Survey Of India had asked the Home Ministry to take action against Google on its complaint.

September 2013: Google relaunched Street View, but with a major caveat: it was only for private properties. Then in October, Google partnered with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to create 360-degree street view imagery of 100 prominent heritage sites on Google Maps.

October 2013: While Google was struggling to get the necessary permissions for Street View, a mapping platform called WoNoBo began offering 3D views of cities, similar to Street View. The platform was owned by (guess who?) Genesys, which is now partnering with Google. WoNoBo told MediaNama then that it got all the necessary permissions from the Ministry of Defence and has its maps vetted by the Survey of India before publishing.

“We were the first Indian firm to perform street imaging of all major cities in India. Our fleet is still swiftly photographing Indian cities, bringing to life our city’s amazing tapestry of streets and landmarks and allowing us to comfortably visit our old neighbourhoods or plan our trips. Google Maps has always been at the forefront of geospatial technology, and we are honoured to be an enabler of their efforts by offering the best technology to India and its people.” — Sajid Malik, Managing Director of Genesys International, said on Wednesday

2016: The Indian government eventually rejected Google’s plan to map Indian cities for Street View. Government officials said that the rejection came after unnamed security agencies and defence forces performed a “detailed analysis” to decide whether Google’s Street View could compromise the country’s “security interest.” The unnamed security organization that conducted the analysis expressed concern over Google’s Street View after allegations that the 2008 Mumbai attacks were aided by photographic reviews of targets by the terrorists.

Strangely, Indian companies like WoNoBo were not barred, even though their street view data could also be used by terrorists for reasons feared by the Indian government. This double standard left Google Maps unable to effectively compete with local platforms on granular mapping data.

How is Google Street View allowed now?

In February 2021, the Department of Science and Technology published Guidelines for acquiring and producing Geospatial Data and Geospatial Data Services, which cleared some of the uncertainty around the legality of mapping in India. These guidelines restricted foreign mapping services like Google Maps to an accuracy of one metre but noted that:

“Foreign companies and foreign owned or controlled Indian companies can license from Indian Entities digital Maps/Geospatial Data of spatial accuracy/value finer than the threshold value only for the purpose of serving their customers in India.”

While the guidelines liberalised mapping rules, they also increased protectionism by giving Indian companies a leg up through preferential access and mandating the localisation of granular map data. Essentially, more accurate mapping data can only be obtained by foreign companies if they partner with an Indian firm, which is why Google is now partnering with Genesys and Tech Mahindra, to supply the images for Street View.

“The geospatial policy allows local entities to do the data collection at a certain level of fidelity. So, our partners here, they configure the cameras, they go into the data collection. They own the data that they collect, but then they license it to entities like Google, so we can actually integrate it and offer services like Google Maps.

— Miriam Daniel, VP, Google Maps Experiences, explained.

To start with, Street View will cover 150,000 km spanning 10 cities in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar, and will expand to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022, Google said on Wednesday. Additionally, Street View API will be available to local developers “enabling them to deliver richer mapping experiences within their apps and services,” Google added.

“We will be using our electric rickshaws (which have a narrow body) mounted with cameras to navigate remote corners and capture street imagery. We are looking forward to 700,000 km of data collection across the country over the next couple of years.” — Birendra Sen, business head, business process services, at Tech Mahindra, told Economic Times

What about the security concerns?

It’s not clear what happened to the security concerns that the Indian government had back in 2016 when it barred Google Street View. Back then, the government feared that the technology could aid terrorists by allowing them to make detailed plans based on street-level data. Logically, the same concerns should apply now even though the company is partnering with local companies.

MapMyIndia launches StreetView competitor on the same day

Google Maps’ Indian rival MapMyIndia also launched its own 360-degree panoramic street view offering called Mappls RealView on July 27.

“We are excited to give to users in India, a fully indigenous alternative to foreign map apps, that is more advanced in its capabilities and is more valuable for users, while also being fully Indian,” Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapMyIndia said in a press release, emphasising the local nature of his service. Verma has in the past criticised Google Maps for its foreign nature and privacy-invasive practices.

Google Maps vs MapmyIndia – desi vs videshi battle in the geospatial space Both announcements on the same day don't seem like a co-incidence 🙂 Google says it has covered 150,000 kms of Indian roads with new launch, MapmyIndia says its product has covered about 100,000 kms pic.twitter.com/9Sezl1nYzI — Madhav Chanchani (@madhavchanchani) July 27, 2022

Also Read