Google Play Store to allow apps to use third-party billing system in EU, thanks to DMA

What’s the news: Google on July 19 announced that it will allow apps on Play Store to offer alternative billing systems to users in the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes countries in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

Why does this matter: Developers have criticised Apple App Store and Google Play Store for forcing apps to use in-app billing systems and levying excessive commissions. But due to regulatory pressure from around the world, both companies have had to make concessions in the last year. The concession in Europe is the most significant one the company has had to make to date and might be a sign of what is to come to the rest of the world, including India, where developers have been fiercely fighting Google.

Why now: Google said that its decision is a result of the recently passed Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will force app stores to allow third-party billing systems and app stores when it goes into effect.

What’s the catch:

Only 3 percent less commission: “When a consumer uses an alternative billing system, the service fee the developer pays will be reduced by 3%. Since 99% of developers currently qualify for a service fee of 15% or less, those developers would pay a service fee of 12% or lower based on transactions through alternative billing for EEA users acquired through the Play platform,” Google explained. A 12 percent commission could still be seen as too high by developers. Google, however, defended the fee stating that the “service fee has never been simply a fee for payment processing. It reflects the value provided by Android and Play and supports our continued investments across Android and Google Play.”

“When a consumer uses an alternative billing system, the service fee the developer pays will be reduced by 3%. Since 99% of developers currently qualify for a service fee of 15% or less, those developers would pay a service fee of 12% or lower based on transactions through alternative billing for EEA users acquired through the Play platform,” Google explained. A 12 percent commission could still be seen as too high by developers. Google, however, defended the fee stating that the “service fee has never been simply a fee for payment processing. It reflects the value provided by Android and Play and supports our continued investments across Android and Google Play.” Only non-gaming apps for now: The changes are currently only applicable to non-gaming apps, but gaming apps are the cash cow as they contribute to over 90 percent of revenues that Apple and Google earn from their app stores. “We expect to expand billing alternatives to developers of gaming apps for their users in the EEA, in advance of the DMA’s effective date,” Google said.

What’s happening in India: When Google first announced in September 2020 that the use of the in-app billing system is mandatory for all apps, developers in the country rebuked, and eventually filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India. The CCI is currently investigating Google’s Play Store practices. Due to this pressure, Google has shifted the deadline for compliance in India multiple times. Currently, developers have until the end of October 2022.

What other concessions has Google made:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Reduced commission for smaller developers: In March 2021, Google reduced the commission from 30 percent to 15 percent on the first $1 million developers earn.

In March 2021, Google reduced the commission from 30 percent to 15 percent on the first $1 million developers earn. Reduced commission for subscriptions and music streaming services: In October 2021, Google reduced commissions on subscriptions to 15 percent and commissions on ebook and music streaming services to 10 percent for eligible apps.

In October 2021, Google reduced commissions on subscriptions to 15 percent and commissions on ebook and music streaming services to 10 percent for eligible apps. Allowed alternative payment systems in South Korea: A South Korean law passed in August 2021 requires app stores to allow alternative in-app purchase mechanisms allowing developers to use their own billing system and avoid paying Google’s or Apple’s service fees. Google in November complied with this new law but has still found a way to charge developers a commission albeit at a reduced rate.

A South Korean law passed in August 2021 requires app stores to allow alternative in-app purchase mechanisms allowing developers to use their own billing system and avoid paying Google’s or Apple’s service fees. Google in November complied with this new law but has still found a way to charge developers a commission albeit at a reduced rate. User choice billing: Google in March 2022 launched a pilot that allows a small number of participating developers to offer an additional billing option next to Google Play’s billing system, starting with Spotify. But the move was criticised for the lack of clarity on the terms and commission rates offered by the pilot and for preferential treatment to select developers.

Will Apple follow: Apple is yet to announce any similar plans for EEA but will have to allow alternative payment systems when the DMA goes into effect sometime in Spring 2023. In some other parts of the world, Apple has made certain concessions. In the Netherlands, for example, Apple allows dating apps to offer alternative billing systems, and in South Korea, all apps are allowed offer alternative billing systems.

Also Read