Why is Facebook India’s growth levelling out? Gender imbalance, accessibility may be the answer

What’s up: Meta Platforms in an internal study on February 2 reported that gender imbalance is a significant obstacle in Facebook’s business growth, said Reuters. On the same day, Meta also reported Facebook’s first-ever quarterly drop in daily users due to higher mobile data costs in India.

As per the “high-level overview of the growth trends” internal study, many women distanced themselves from the “male-dominated social network” due to privacy and safety concerns. Content safety, unwanted contact, nudity were some factors contributing to the gender imbalance – a problem the platform continues to struggle with in India. It may be mentioned that this survey was conducted over two years until 2021-end.

Why it matters: Facebook, Meta, and social media in general have often been criticized on grounds of promoting hate speech and an unsafe environment online, including on gendered lines. It has also been accused of political bias. In July 2022, Meta’s Human Rights report claimed that it has enhanced the bullying and harassment policy for stronger protections against gender-based harassment. However, whistleblower Frances Haugen has spoken about how Facebook prioritises its own interests over controlling various harms through its platforms, including human trafficking.

Gender imbalance: The study found that men accounted for 75 percent of Facebook’s monthly active users in India in 2021. Unequal gender distribution was more pronounced among Facebook users as compared to internet users across India. The report cited online safety concerns and societal pressures as added deterrents for women.

Further researchers found that 79 percent female Facebook users “expressed concern about content/photo misuse”, while 20-30 percent overall users saw nudity on the platform within the last seven days of August 2021. This means that India ranked higher than the US, Brazil and Indonesia in terms of nudity during this period.

Family disapproval: Many women quoted in this study said that their families do not allow them to use Facebook. Although 34 percent Indian women users enabled the lock profile feature, online safety campaigners continue to criticise Facebook for failing to prevent bullying or harassment.

Other deterrents: Other than security, the study also talked about other issues like a supposed complexity of its app design, lack of local language, literacy barriers and a lack of appeal among internet users seeking video content. Moreover, there is an underrepresentation of “lower-educated users” on Facebook. The platform struggled to meet the demand for content in India’s local languages, while many people complained about the app’s complexity and lack of tutorials, said the report.

Slowing growth: Facebook’s growth in India started to level in 2021, said the report. The platform’s original appeal of connecting with friends and family loses out to non-Facebook users’ preference to use the internet to view pictures and videos. The platform’s annualised growth rate based on May-October 2021 showed it was adding only 6.6 million users per year, as against WhatsApp’s 71 million and Instagram’s 128 million.

By November, Facebook’s India user base was 447 million while WhatsApp enjoyed 563 million Indian users and Instagram had 309 million Indian users. Still, an internal post accompanying the report said India has more Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram accounts than any other country in the world.

The slowing growth also stands at odds with Facebook’s previous progress. The platform went 100 million users in India to double that number by 2017. Availability of cheaper data plans and doubling monthly online users in India between 2017 and 2020 should have increased Facebook users. Yet, the share of internet users using Facebook declined during that period, said the study.

