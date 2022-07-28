wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Meta Expands Fact-checking Services in Regional Languages in India

Facebook has partnered with Hyderabad-based fact-checker NewsMeter to combat misinformation in regional languages

Published

Meta has partnered with Hyderabad-based fact-checker NewsMeter to combat misinformation in regional languages. Enhanced third-party fact-checking services will now be available for regional languages including Tamizh, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu, as per a press release from earlier this week. Meta noted that this collaboration marks its 11th fact-checking partnership in India. India, its largest market, now has the ‘most third-party fact-checking partners globally across Meta.’

Why it matters: This announcement comes barely a few weeks after Meta’s first Human Rights Report was released—enforcing content moderation in regional languages was cited as a particular challenge to its India operations. It further noted ‘the potential for Meta’s platforms [in India] to be connected to salient human rights risks caused by third parties, including: restrictions of freedom of expression and information; third party advocacy of hatred that incites hostility, discrimination, or violence; rights to non-discrimination; as well as violations of rights to privacy and security of person.’ These efforts, which come off the back of widespread criticism of Meta’s content moderation efforts in India, may mark an attempt to tackle such violations fueled by harmful speech.

Meta has also expanded its fact-checking services in other languages. Aside from the 11 languages already monitored, existing third-party fact-checkers will now assess content in Kashmiri, Nepali, Bhojpuri, and Oriya. The tech giant has also partnered with the Internet and Mobile Association of India to fund a fact-checking fellowship exclusively for Indian media houses.

Currently, whenever a fact-checker rates content as ‘false, altered or partly false’, Meta reduces its distribution and visibility. The people who shared the content are notified of this decision while warning labels are added to the debated information.

Reports from last year suggest that Meta (previously Facebook) has struggled to fact-check all contested information on its Indian platforms due to resource crunches and a lack of cultural sensitivity to regional languages. That being said, fact-checkers have stated that they don’t actually know how the company acts once they flag content as ‘fake’.

Others have suggested that the platform takes a relaxed approach to organised disinformation on the platform, especially when it is propagated by powerful political parties. Facebook’s inaction on harmful content posted by politicians affiliated with the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party has been repeatedly raised by Facebook whistleblowers Frances Haugen and Sophie Zhang.

Despite these allegations, as per Meta’s Human Rights Report, the independent assessors tracking its impacts on human rights in India ‘did not assess or reach conclusions about’ allegations of biases in content moderation. The report was widely criticised for glossing over Meta’s impacts on human rights in India. Some commentators allege that Meta did not ‘allow’ independent investigators compiling the assessment to speak to Haugen on its operations in India. Others argue that as Meta has done in other jurisdictions, the full text of the human rights impact assessment should have been published—not a generalised summary.

Read More

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ