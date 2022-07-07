wordpress blog stats
India’s Telecom Department Asks International Operators to Drop Calls with No Identification

Published

A telecom tower

Have you ever received international calls that turn out to be spam? You will not be disturbed by these calls anymore as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in a directive dated July 6th, 2022, has instructed International Long Distance Operators (ILDOs) to drop all calls with no caller line identification (CLI) or improper CLI at their gateways. The directive is an amendment to the Unified License agreement.

Why it matters: The international calls, which are usually spam, have become a nuisance in recent years. They also pose a security threat as many of them turn out to be scams devised to pilfer credit card information from unsuspecting users. The latest directive is likely to push operators to filter calls in a stringent manner.

Why did the DoT amend the terms: The department said that it has the right under the agreement to modify the terms and conditions of the license in the public interest or for improving the security of the State.

What else did the provision stipulate: The ILDOs have been asked to ensure that all calls handed over to National Long Distance Operators (telcos) should bear the tag—International Number—in the ‘Nature of Address Indicator’ (NAN) field.

  • The amendment comes into effect from August 1st, 2022.

What was the earlier provision: There were no restrictions and ILDOs would transit the CLI as received from the foreign callers.

  • In the case of no CLI, the operator would introduce his assigned two-digit carrier identification code followed by the country code from where the call is received.

TRAI to introduce KYC-based caller name display: The DoT has been busy of late trying to bring transparency to the calls received by Indians. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has been working on a proposal for a framework that will flash a caller’s name on the phone screen as per its KYC (Know Your Customer) records.

  • This service is likely to be more accurate than databases offered by apps like Truecaller given that it will be based on government records. It may also rein in spam calls which are a source of irritation for many users in the country.
  • It was the DoT that directed TRAI to come up with a framework to implement this proposal.

​​What has TRAI done to rein in spam messages:  The regulatory body came out with the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCP Regulations) in 2018 which came into force in 2021.

  • They involved an aggressive way of combating spam: filtering any SMS message whose format was not registered on a blockchain mandated by the regulator.
  • Telcos were given a few months to fully inform telemarketers using SMS that they need to register the formats for transactional messages (like one-time passcodes, or OTPs) to not get caught in the fray.
  • The move was not implemented without friction: millions of SMS messages didn’t reach their recipients. They were “scrubbed” and blocked, as required by the law, because the blockchain had no details on their format.

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama.

