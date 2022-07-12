wordpress blog stats
Financial Stability Board will unveil regulatory plan for crypto assets in October

G20 watchdog FSB reiterates the need for a regulatory regime for crypto assets in its statement as it looks to release plan in October.

Published

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) is planning to come up with a report on supervisory approaches for stablecoins and other crypto assets in October this year, as per the statement released recently. The report will be submitted to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors and is expected to subject crypto assets to “robust regulation and supervision”, the statement continued.

Why it matters: The FSB is an influential body that has a sizable impact on the economic affairs of G20 member countries. The regulations proposed by the FSB also serve as a blueprint for various nations who are not a part of the Group. The new set of rules is likely to introduce a regulatory regime for crypto assets, signalling that the nascent sector’s growing influence has necessitated regulations.

What will the report contain: The FSB said that the report will review its “recommendations for the regulation, supervision and oversight of ‘global stablecoin’ arrangements”. The FSB said that it will recommend measures on how existing frameworks can be tweaked to close gaps.

  • The report will also bat for “international consistency of regulatory and supervisory approaches to crypto assets and crypto-asset markets and strengthening international cooperation and coordination”.

What is the FSB: It is an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system. The Board consists of public officials from all G20 members which in itself comprises major economies of the world. India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999.

Why is the FSB coming up with regulations: “The recent turmoil in crypto asset markets highlights their intrinsic volatility, structural vulnerabilities and the issue of their increasing interconnectedness with the traditional financial system,” read the statement.

“It (fallout from risks) may have spill-over effects on important parts of traditional finance such as short-term funding markets.” the FSB said.

  • “The failure of a market player, in addition to imposing potentially large losses on investors and threatening market confidence arising from crystallisation of conduct risks, can also quickly transmit risks to other parts of the crypto-asset ecosystem,” the statement continued.
  • The FSB said that crypto asset activities which pose similar risks as traditional financial activities should be subject to the same regulatory outcomes.
  • The FSB also wrote that it hoped to facilitate cross-border and cross-sectoral cooperation among national financial authorities and international standard-setting bodies with the help of its regulations so as to develop a common understanding of the wide spectrum of crypto-assets.

Focus on stablecoins: The FSB clarified that stablecoins do not operate in a regulation-free space.

“The recent turmoil in crypto-asset markets highlights the importance of progressing ongoing work of the FSB and the international standard-setting bodies to address the potential financial stability risks posed by crypto-assets, including so-called stablecoins,” the FSB said.

  • “Stablecoins should be captured by robust regulations and supervision of relevant authorities if they are to be adopted as a widely used means of payment or otherwise play an important role in the financial system,” the FSB explained.
  • The FSB cautioned that a stablecoin that enters the mainstream of the financial system and is widely used as a means of payments and/or store of value in multiple jurisdictions could pose significant risks to financial stability in the absence of adequate regulation.

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

