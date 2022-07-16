Consumer Affairs department taking a “grim view” of ed-tech advertisement practices

What’s up? Allegations of hard-selling and misleading tactics adopted by ed-tech companies have not gone under the Indian Department of Consumer Affairs’ (CA department) radar as the agency is supposedly taking a “grim view” of the situation, the Economic Times reported.

What are the allegations against ed-tech firms? Complaints against Byju’s and group entities were highlighted during a discussion between the government, ed-tech companies and the self-regulatory organisation India Ed-tech Consortium (IEC) on June 24. At the meeting, the Consumer Affairs officials pointed out that they had received 147 consumer complaints against ed-tech startups, out of which a majority were against Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup.

“Aggressive mis-selling to parents is something that was discussed, among other issues, along with certain claims being made in advertisements. Byju’s was advised to work closely with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI),” an anonymous official who was at the meeting told ET, adding, “The government has grown wary of the rising number of complaints against ed-tech startups, which also involves mis-selling of loans or financing options for various courses that these platforms are offering.”

Industry self-regulatory body ASCI had previously said in June that of the 5,532 advertisements that it had processed in the previous fiscal year, 33% of the complaints were about the education sector, which includes ed-tech as well as traditional educational institutes.

What did Byju’s say? In a statement to ET following the IEC-CA discussion, Byju’s outright denied that it had been singled out at the meeting, adding, “With respect to the data on ASCI complaints, of the 5,532 complaints filed with them, 33% were from the education sector. Of the 33%, 6% were on the ed-tech sector. That essentially means that less than 2% of the total complaints filed with ASCI were on the ed-tech sector.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How are ed-tech firms handling the situation? In the weeks following the meeting, the IEC told BusinessLine that all of the complaints it had received until June 2022 had been “resolved”, adding that the complaints received in July are going through “active screening”. Details of complaints and resolutions are not public yet. It also said that each member company has appointed a dedicated Grievance Officer (GO) internally to address and assess the problem and offer remedial action accordingly.

The group shared its self-reported data with the Deparment of Consumer Affairs recently and the government suggested forming a joint working group with relevant stakeholders for “strengthening the ecosystem and fostering credibility, trust, and growth.”

The IEC-member companies, which include Byju’s, Unacademy, Udemy, etc., are also registering at the National Consumer Helpline for streamlining the resolution process. It has also commissioned an Independent Grievance Redressal Board that constitutes retired Supreme Court judge, industry veterans and leaders to adhere to the internal code of conduct.

Previous warnings on self-regulation: The IEC is the last chance that the ed-tech sector will be getting at self-regulation. On July 1. the Ministry of Consumer Affairs had warned Indian ed-tech companies that if industry self-regulation failed to curb unfair trade practices, then the government would formulate ‘stringent guidelines’ that foster transparency in the sector.

Ed-tech apps harvesting children data: While the Indian government is attempting to rein in the ed-tech sector based on their advertisement practices, organisations in the United States and Europe are clamouring for government regulations on the sector’s data harvesting practices. Investigations and research reports by the Washington Post and the Human Rights Watch point out issues with ed-tech apps’ policies that let them harvest the personal and non-personal data of underage users.

Read also: