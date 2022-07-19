wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Cleartrip suffers data breach, here’s what we know so far

Online travel aggregator Cleartrip has suffered a data breach that has resulted in compromise of certain customer data

Published

What’s the news: Online travel aggregator Cleartrip has suffered a data breach that has resulted in the compromise of certain customer data, the Flipkart-owned company said in an email dated July 18 sent to customers. “This is to inform you that there has been a security anomaly that entailed illegal and unauthorised access to a part of Cleartrip’s internal systems,” Cleartrip said in its statement while recommending customers reset their password as a precautionary measure.

What data was compromised: Cleartrip’s statement lacks details. “We would like to assure you that aside from some details which are a part of your profile, no sensitive information pertaining to your Cleartrip account has been compromised as a result of this anomaly of our systems,” the company said, without providing any details on the timeline of the breach, the specifics of what data has been compromised, and how many customers are affected. We have reached out to Cleartrip seeking more details and will update this post once we get a response.

Why does this matter: Cleartrip is a popular travel aggregator in India with about 18 percent market share. This breach puts the personal data of millions of customers at risk. Notably, this is also the first major data breach to take place after the new cybersecurity directions went into effect on June 28 (except for small and medium enterprises who have until September 25). According to these directions, all companies are supposed to report breaches within 6 hours. It’s not clear if Cleartrip has adhered to this direction. “As per our protocols, we have immediately intimated the relevant cyber authorities and are taking appropriate legal action and recourse to ensure necessary steps are being taken as per the law,” Cleartrip said in its statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Data for sale on the dark web: According to security researcher Sunny Nehra, who spoke with TechCrunch, hackers were selling the compromised data on a private, invite-only forum on the dark web for a brief period Monday morning. Based on filenames shown in the screenshot posted in the forum, Nehra indicated that all of Cleartrip’s data might have been compromised. “Apart from files seemingly having customer info, revenues, etc., there are also files including ‘GST on advance working’ which raise many questions about the involvement of some insider,” Nehra told TechCrunch.

Cleartrip 2017 breach: This is not the first time Cleartrip has suffered a major data breach. Back in 2017, a hacking group called Turtle Squad took over Cleartrip’s website after gaining unauthorised access.

Also Read

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ