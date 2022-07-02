China wants online influencers to be “qualified” on certain topics: What is it about?

What’s happening? Social media influencers in China must now have a qualification to talk about certain topics such as education, finance law and medicine, government regulators stated on June 21, as per agency reports.

The latest rules from the two Chinese government agencies lay out a “code of conduct” for online influencers.

What do the regulations say? For content that requires a “higher professional level,” live streamers must hold a corresponding qualification to talk about those subjects, China’s State Administration of Radio and Television and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in an 18-point jointly released guideline. However, the rules do not mention the qualifications that the influencers should have.

In the same order, China has also forbidden live-streamers from showing an exorbitant lifestyle on social media. They have been barred from displaying luxury products such as cars, clothes, phones, bags etc.

Why does it matter? Social media influencers across the globe remain pretty much unchecked in regards to what they are advertising or promoting. An easy example of this freedom is the promotion of unverified health supplement products, which caused a furore a couple of years ago. Globally, influencer marketing has been seen as a kind of ‘covert’ advertising, so far falling under social media usage. And limiting social media usage, as we know, is a rather popular mode of censorship. Therefore, the fact that influencers have been caught in this net shouldn’t be surprising but what should worry people is that these new rules may be held up as a model to curb or control social media in other jurisdictions.

Why did Beijing come up with these rules? The latest rules continue Beijing’s efforts to ‘sanitise’ its extremely popular live streaming sector that involves some of China’s biggest companies from entertainment conglomerate Tencent, e-commerce giant Alibaba and TikTok’s owner ByteDance. Influencers often use such platforms to sell products and are able to make millions of dollars in sales in just hours.

What other social media rules have China come up with recently? Over the past 16 months, China has enacted new regulations across different areas of the technology sector in a bid to rein in the power of its once free-wheeling tech giants. There has also been a push for greater control over areas Beijing sees as influencing society including video games, live streaming and celebrity culture.

Parallels in India: While India does not have any specific rules checking on citizens’ social media usage, the country recently unveiled new guidelines in a bid to curb misleading advertisements, especially on the internet.

The Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022, get into the specifics by regulating surrogates, free claims, bait advertisements and ads targeting children. The guidelines also lay out dos and don’ts for advertisers and endorsers, as well as what disclaimers in ads should contain.

Meanwhile, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a self-regulatory body for the advertising sector, also released guidelines for advertising on the internet and came up with a list of 400 cryptocurrency ads featuring influencers that were non-compliant with their standards.

