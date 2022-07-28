wordpress blog stats
Calcutta HC asks West Bengal government to follow the law in future internet shutdown orders

The Court disposed a challenge to curbs in March by Ashlesh Biradar, an Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) staffer, as it made these remarks

Published

The Calcutta High Court on July 18th disposed a petition filed by Ashlesh Biradar, an Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) staffer, challenging internet shutdown orders passed by the State government in March 2022 coinciding closely with the schedule of Class 10 State board examinations taking place there. In the order, a copy of which has been viewed by MediaNama, the court notes that the shutdown orders were in violation of existing laws, rules, and a Supreme Court judgement passed in this regard. It further expressed ‘hope’ that the State government would issue such orders in compliance with required regulations in the future.

Lastly, the HC disposed of the petition noting the challenged orders had lost their force and that the matter had become academic.

On March 10, the HC had  stayed the government’s order for an internet shutdown across multiple days between March 7th and 16th, in at least 7 districts, between the hours of 11:00 AM to 3:15 PM- a time that, as aforementioned, closely coincided with examinations taking place in the State.

Why it matters? In his petition, Biradar had asked for a stay on the orders on various grounds, directions to the West Bengal government to follow the law and procedure in issuing such orders as well as to publish the findings of the review committee for each instance of internet shutdown ordered after the 2020 Anuradha Bhasin  judgement of the apex court. Internet shutdowns in India have unfortunately become a regular occurrence, causing a loss of $582.2 million in 2021 which saw 1,157 hours of the internet being blocked in the country. The HC’s latest decision will carry precedential value, and as noted by IFF ‘will be useful to persuade states, including West Bengal, to follow the law while suspending internet services’.

The Calcutta HC’s observations on the shutdown order

i) “The Rule of 2017 are required to be complied with and the Hon’ble Supreme Court has already laid down the law which is binding under Article 141 of the Constitution, hence, we express hope that while issuing any such order in future, the State authorities will duly comply with the same,” the order says, before disposing off the petition.

ii) It also noted that the shutdown orders had lost force, as follows:

“A perusal of the impugned order dated 3rd of March, 2022 reveals that the said order was to remain valid and to be implemented for a specified period from 7th of March, 2022 to 9th of March, 2022, 11th of March, 2022, 12th of March, 2022 and 14th of March, 2022 to 16th of March, 2022, hence, with the passage of time, the impugned order has lost its force,” the order reads.

Further, it also summarises the previous observations made by the court in the matter at earlier hearings:

“This court (…) had prima facie reached to the conclusion that the impugned order was passed without authority of law and without taking note of the requirement of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 (for short, ‘the Rules of 2017’) and also found that test of proportionality was not satisfied. Therefore, by order dated 10th of March, 2022, this Court had stayed the operation of the impugned order dated 3rd of March, 2022 until further orders.”

Recent internet shutdowns in India

India has frequently topped global lists of country-wise internet shutdowns. For instance, according to a report from Digital Rights group Access Now, India accounted for 109 out of 155 internet shutdowns that took place worldwide in 2020.
Here are a few recent instances of internet shutdowns which have taken place in India:

  • In June, the Rajasthan government ordered restrictions on mobile internet services across the State after a tailor was allegedly murdered for a post made online.
  • Earlier the same month, the Bihar government reportedly suspended mobile internet connectivity in 20 districts across the state when demonstrations against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme turned violent.
  • That month, on June 10th, internet services were also restricted across three states– parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ranchi, and West Bengal – after protests erupted against BJP politician Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet Muhammad.

Also read:

Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama but, really, love all things tech policy. Always willing to chat with a reader! Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

