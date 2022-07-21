wordpress blog stats
Big Tech Cos Comply with Indonesia’s Stringent Internet Regulations

Prominent online companies have complied with Indonesia’s internet regulations similar to India’s IT rules that have been criticised for curbing speech

Published

Tuesday saw Google and Meta Platforms agree to sign up to Indonesia’s stringent new Internet regulations, reported Bloomberg. This comes a day ahead of their implementation from July 20th. 

Only a few days earlier, Indonesia’s Ministry of Communications and Informatics stated that it would block internet companies that fail to register with the Ministry under the rules by the Wednesday deadline. The registration process started in January 2022. Blocking may be reversed if companies later decide to register.

‘If they don’t sign up, it’s their loss. That means they don’t see Indonesia as their market potential,’ said Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, Director General of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) Applications on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters

‘Ministerial Regulation 5’, issued in November 2020, gives the Indonesian government wide powers to ‘protect’ users from ‘prohibited’ content, by taking down content that is either unlawful or that threatens public order. Registered internet companies will be compelled to ‘hand over user data and comply with government content moderation orders.’ It further permits the Indonesian government to tax the sale of digital goods. The law was reportedly framed in response to ‘misinformation’ online, ranging from ‘fraud’ to ‘spurious’ information on COVID-19. Stakeholders have raised concerns that broadly defined ‘prohibited’ content could lead to proactive censorship online by over-zealous Internet companies.

The two Big Tech giants were some of the last to register themselves under the rules in the country—following in the footsteps of Spotify, Netflix, and TikTok. According to government records, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram have signed up before the Wednesday deadline. 

With over 275 million citizens, Indonesia is the world’s fourth-most populous country. Of this, around 54% use the Internet.

Why it matters: Indonesia’s law bears eerie similarities to India’s own evolving IT legislation—which asserts the government’s ‘authority’ to take down content, albeit on ambiguous grounds. Whether in India or Indonesia, these laws have been criticised for near-identical issues, be it for threatening free speech or for raising compliance costs for Internet companies. Barring some exceptions, companies eventually complied with them in both countries, hinting at a willingness to trade market access and profitability for civil rights and freedoms.

Ministerial Regulation 5 applies to ‘companies that provide online services, engage in online businesses, or whose online platforms are used in Indonesia.’ In most cases, government takedown requests will have to be complied with within 24 hours. However, if the request concerns issues such as terrorism and child pornography, or threatens public order, then companies must comply within four hours. Non-compliance invites fines from the government. Repeated non-compliance may lead to the platform being blocked in the archipelago—with local staff potentially facing criminal charges. 

Multiple watchdogs have raised concerns about the Rules—to borrow a phrase commonly used when discussing IT law in India, they could have ‘chilling effects’ on free speech. For example, commentators remain concerned by the ambiguously defined categories of ‘prohibited content’. Such uncertain parameters may lead to Internet companies proactively censoring content online, in order to remain on the right side of the law. Company executives have suggested that the regulations will raise their compliance costs—while others are concerned that they simply may not have enough staff to address and process government complaints on time.

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

1 day ago

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

