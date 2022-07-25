wordpress blog stats
Bengaluru Swiggy workers halt strike while company goes over complaints

Delivery executives working with food delivery giant Swiggy took to social media with their grievances amid policy focus on the gig economy in India

Published

What’s the news: Delivery workers of e-commerce food business operator Swiggy paused their indefinite strike in Bengaluru, Karnataka on July 24 afternoon after company management sought a week to address workers’ grievances, reported Economic Times (ET).

According to the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), the strike began on July 21 to protest low wages, reduced incentives and safety concerns. IFAT estimated a participation of about 3,000 workers who now await the company’s response.

Why it matters: The gig economy is still a relatively new sector. In June, government think-tank Niti Aayog released the ‘India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy’ report that acknowledged challenges like lack of job security, irregular wages and uncertain employment status for workers. The uncertainty may lead to increased stress and pressure for workers, said the report. Workers safety and security is another concern that was recently voiced in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram. A recent Reuters article voiced workers concerns about how the ‘delivery within 10 minutes’ policy exposes delivery persons to road safety risks.

There is also the fact that the unionisation of gig workers is a recent phenomenon. In January 2020, The Wire talked about how the role of gig workers in labour strikes receives little attention due to poor representation of unions at the central-level. For this reason, local protests by gig workers are important incidents to understand worker grievances. Meanwhile, IFAT has also filed a legal petition to the Supreme Court asking that workers be reclassified to ‘wage workers’ for better social security and employment.

IFAT complaints: Speaking to ET, Swiggy officials said that the company has been in direct contact with striking delivery executives in a few zones of the state capital. While the company said that it ensures wages at par with industry standards, IFAT said Swiggy reduced payout for long distance delivery and simultaneously extended delivery zones. According to workers, this puts them at risk of snatching, robbery and accidents.

Further, workers accused the company of cutting down incentives, forcing delivery partners to put in additional hours for daily bonuses. Last year, payouts of gig workers at food delivery companies were reduced by 60 percent after the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to such reductions, each delivery person has to spend around 14 hours to reach the daily target. Workers demanded that the daily target be revised to eight to nine hours. Moreover, IFAT accused Swiggy of directing more orders to third-party logistics providers, influencing delivery partners’ daily earnings.

To amplify their outrage, workers previously used microblogging platform Twitter to highlight the lack of compensation for high petrol prices, absence of first-mile pay, lack of long-distance return bonus and daily earning caps. As the Covid-19 restrictions relax, workers are back on the streets to demand their dues.

