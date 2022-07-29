Here’s possible reasons why BGMI (India’s PUBG) was taken down from app stores

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was on July 28 abruptly removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store based on government orders. BGMI is the Indian version of the popular battle-royale game PUBG, which was banned in India in 2020 as part of a larger ban on Chinese apps amidst tensions at the border. But the game made a comeback in July 2021 with a new name, some censorship, and under the distribution of South Korean developer Krafton (earlier it was published by the Chinese company Tencent). It is not clear why BGMI has been banned this time around.

“On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app,” a Google spokesperson told Reuters. Meanwhile, a Krafton spokesperson told the Economic Times: “We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from the Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information.”

Why does this matter? The lack of transparency in how and why the government banned the game is concerning given that the same powers can be used to unfairly remove any number of apps or content from the online world. Besides, this sends a bad signal to international companies looking to explore the Indian market given the uncertainties they might face.

How popular is the game? As of June 2022, BGMI surpassed 100 million users in India.”BGMI’s first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian-themed collaborations, and celebrated India-centric events with the community with a goal of curating gameplay unique to our Indian users,” Changhan Kim, CEO of Krafton told the Indian Express. Just a few days before the ban, Krafton revealed that it has invested over $100 million in India and plans to invest another $100 million this year. The ban might significantly hurt the returns expected from the investment and also hamper future investments.

Why might have the app been banned? Earlier this year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology told the Telangana High Court that it banned PUBG after following due process of the law, but that it received no complaints about BMGI to warrant similar action. The Ministry also said in its affidavit that both the apps are not the same. Given this submission, it’s unclear what prompted the government to issue the ban, but possible reasons might include:

Violence promoted by the app: Recently, there was an incident where a 16-year-old boy reportedly shot dead his mother over a dispute involving PUBG. Users on Twitter pointed out that this violent incident might have prompted the government to issue a ban on BGMI. There have, however, been questions raised about the authenticity of the incident, which is currently under investigation.

Allegations of China still controlling the app: In March 2022, Prahar, a non-profit organisation, urged the Indian government to ban BGMI alleging that the Chinese multinational conglomerate Tencent Holdings still had a stake in the rebranded version and the new app continues to pose a threat to the country.

NCPCR asks why minors are still playing the game: In June 2022, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to explain why PUBG was still available in India despite the ban. While NCPCR was referring to the illegal availability of the original PUBG app, the concerns it expressed with regards to minors' mental health apply to BGMI as well.

Sending data to Chinese servers: Soon after BGMI's launching in India, it was found that the app was sending some data to Krafton's servers in China. Krafton back then issued a statement stating that the game's "privacy policy fully discloses that the app may transfer some user data, with users' consent to the privacy policy and choosing to migrate their accounts. No data has been shared in violation of the privacy policy." While this concern has not been brought up again any time recently, it could have played a role in the government's decision as they earlier banned PUBG for its data-sharing practices.

New State still available: Interestingly, New State, a more recently released game Krafton, still remains available for download on App Stores, indicating that the ban is specific to PUBG and not the Korean developer.

