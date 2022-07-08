Everything we know about Apple’s Lockdown Mode so far

Apple has developed a “Lockdown Mode” to protect users who may be targets of spyware like Pegasus, according to a press release by the company. The update will be available to a small section of high-risk users and will be rolled out with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura.

Why it matters: The measure is significant in light of revelations brought to light by The Pegasus Project last year. An investigation by the project revealed that an Israeli company, NSO Group, sold its military-grade spyware to governments, who used it for surveillance against political dissidents, journalists, politicians, and lawyers, among others. The new feature is likely to help users fend off attacks from spyware and may encourage operating systems developers to follow suit.

What does the feature entail: Lockdown Mode is an optional feature that offers an “extreme” level of security to users who, because of who they are or what they do, may be personally targeted by State-sponsored mercenary spyware developed by the NSO Group and other private companies.

A user will have the option to turn on Lockdown Mode in their devices, which will solidify device defences but limit certain functionalities. The limitation will help in reducing the “attack surface” which is exploited by the spyware.

Some features of lockdown mode: The capability will include the following protections—

Messages: The company announced that most message attachment types other than images will be blocked in this mode. Some features, like link previews, will also be disabled.

The company announced that most message attachment types other than images will be blocked in this mode. Some features, like link previews, will also be disabled. Web browsing: The feature will disable certain complex web technologies, like just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript compilation, unless the user excludes a trusted site in this mode.

The feature will disable certain complex web technologies, like just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript compilation, unless the user excludes a trusted site in this mode. Apple services: All incoming invitations and service requests, including FaceTime calls, will be blocked if the user has not sent the initiator a call or request previously.

All incoming invitations and service requests, including FaceTime calls, will be blocked if the user has not sent the initiator a call or request previously. Wired connections: An iPhone will not be able to connect to a computer or an accessory when it is locked with the mode.

An iPhone will not be able to connect to a computer or an accessory when it is locked with the mode. Configuration profiles: The company said that users whose phones are in Lockdown Mode will not be able to install profiles, and enrol into mobile device management (MDM).

Someone is testing Lockdown Mode for me on iOS 16 beta. When turned on you can't even click on links sent via iMessage. pic.twitter.com/ppxpYmnCDK — Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai (@lorenzofb) July 6, 2022

Will Apple roll it out for everyone: Apple did not say whether the feature will be accessible to everyone. But, as of now, it seems like not everyone will be able to access this capability.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“While the vast majority of users will never be the victims of highly targeted cyberattacks, we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users who are,” Apple’s head of Security Engineering and Architecture Ivan Krstić said in a statement.

“We have story after story and report after report which shows that NSO Group has compromised tens of thousands of iPhones. This makes up a very small percentage of their users, but they are also some of their most vulnerable and/or their most influential,” Eva Galperin, Director of Cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told Motherboard in an interview.

Galperin explained that the capability comes at the expense of usability and most people will not view it as a “worthwhile tradeoff.”

Future development of this feature: Apple said that it will continue to develop the Mode and add new protections to it over time. It said that it was open to feedback from security researchers.

The company has established a new category in its Apple Security Bounty program to reward researchers who find Lockdown Mode bypasses and help improve its protections.

The company has doubled bounties for whoever finds vulnerabilities in Lockdown Mode. It will now offer $2,00,000 to those who find them—the highest maximum bounty payout in the industry, according to the release.

How was the reception: The cybersecurity community and privacy advocates at large welcomed the move stating that it had been a long-standing demand of theirs.

Apple has debuted a 'Lockdown Mode' for high-risk users being targeted by spyware used by governments and law enforcement. We congratulate them for providing protection to human rights defenders, heads of state, lawyers, activists, journalists, and more https://t.co/lQq7ZDCPs7 — EFF (@EFF) July 6, 2022

“It’s a radical reduction in the threat surface for whole categories of attacks. It’s a pretty promising step forward,” John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab told Motherboard.

“There is now undeniable evidence from the research that the mercenary surveillance industry is facilitating the spread of authoritarian practices and massive human rights abuses worldwide,” Citizen Lab’s director Ron Deibert, said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented step for user security for high-risk users,” Deibert was quoted as saying by WIRED.

“I believe that this will throw a wrench into their modus operandi. I expect [spyware vendors] to try to evolve, but hopefully, this feature will prevent some of those harms from happening down the road,” Deibert added.

The Citizen Lab was one of the groups which unearthed evidence that Pegasus was responsible for human rights abuses globally.

What were the Pegasus revelations: The feature should be viewed as a reaction against the misuse of Pegasus spyware by various governments. The consortium led by Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leak of at least 60,000 numbers that were potential targets of governments using the spyware.

The NSO Group claimed that it sold the spyware for governments to use against criminals and terrorists. But, the consortium revealed that this spyware was widely misused.

The leaked data showed that at least 180 journalists had been selected as targets in countries like India, Mexico, Hungary, Morocco, and France, among others.

Potential targets also include human rights defenders, academics, business people, lawyers, doctors, union leaders, diplomats, politicians, and several heads of State.

Also read: