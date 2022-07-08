wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Everything we know about Apple’s Lockdown Mode so far

Apple previews its new Lockdown Mode—which offers high-risk users protection against state-sponsored spyware attacks.

Published

Apple has developed a “Lockdown Mode” to protect users who may be targets of spyware like Pegasus, according to a press release by the company. The update will be available to a small section of high-risk users and will be rolled out with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura.

Source: Apple

Why it matters: The measure is significant in light of revelations brought to light by The Pegasus Project last year. An investigation by the project revealed that an Israeli company, NSO Group, sold its military-grade spyware to governments, who used it for surveillance against political dissidents, journalists, politicians, and lawyers, among others. The new feature is likely to help users fend off attacks from spyware and may encourage operating systems developers to follow suit.

What does the feature entail: Lockdown Mode is an optional feature that offers an “extreme” level of security to users who, because of who they are or what they do, may be personally targeted by State-sponsored mercenary spyware developed by the NSO Group and other private companies.

  • A user will have the option to turn on Lockdown Mode in their devices, which will solidify device defences but limit certain functionalities. The limitation will help in reducing the “attack surface” which is exploited by the spyware.

Source: Apple

Some features of lockdown mode: The capability will include the following protections—

  • Messages: The company announced that most message attachment types other than images will be blocked in this mode. Some features, like link previews, will also be disabled.
  • Web browsing: The feature will disable certain complex web technologies, like just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript compilation, unless the user excludes a trusted site in this mode.
  • Apple services: All incoming invitations and service requests, including FaceTime calls, will be blocked if the user has not sent the initiator a call or request previously.
  • Wired connections: An iPhone will not be able to connect to a computer or an accessory when it is locked with the mode.
  • Configuration profiles: The company said that users whose phones are in Lockdown Mode will not be able to install profiles, and enrol into mobile device management (MDM).

Will Apple roll it out for everyone: Apple did not say whether the feature will be accessible to everyone. But, as of now, it seems like not everyone will be able to access this capability.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • “While the vast majority of users will never be the victims of highly targeted cyberattacks, we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users who are,” Apple’s head of Security Engineering and Architecture Ivan Krstić said in a statement.
  • “We have story after story and report after report which shows that NSO Group has compromised tens of thousands of iPhones. This makes up a very small percentage of their users, but they are also some of their most vulnerable and/or their most influential,” Eva Galperin, Director of Cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told Motherboard in an interview.
  • Galperin explained that the capability comes at the expense of usability and most people will not view it as a “worthwhile tradeoff.”

Future development of this feature: Apple said that it will continue to develop the Mode and add new protections to it over time. It said that it was open to feedback from security researchers.

  • The company has established a new category in its Apple Security Bounty program to reward researchers who find Lockdown Mode bypasses and help improve its protections.
  • The company has doubled bounties for whoever finds vulnerabilities in Lockdown Mode. It will now offer $2,00,000 to those who find them—the highest maximum bounty payout in the industry, according to the release.

How was the reception: The cybersecurity community and privacy advocates at large welcomed the move stating that it had been a long-standing demand of theirs.

  • “It’s a radical reduction in the threat surface for whole categories of attacks. It’s a pretty promising step forward,” John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab told Motherboard.
  • “There is now undeniable evidence from the research that the mercenary surveillance industry is facilitating the spread of authoritarian practices and massive human rights abuses worldwide,” Citizen Lab’s director Ron Deibert, said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented step for user security for high-risk users,” Deibert was quoted as saying by WIRED.
  • “I believe that this will throw a wrench into their modus operandi. I expect [spyware vendors] to try to evolve, but hopefully, this feature will prevent some of those harms from happening down the road,” Deibert added.
  • The Citizen Lab was one of the groups which unearthed evidence that Pegasus was responsible for human rights abuses globally.

What were the Pegasus revelations: The feature should be viewed as a reaction against the misuse of Pegasus spyware by various governments. The consortium led by Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leak of at least 60,000 numbers that were potential targets of governments using the spyware.

  • The NSO Group claimed that it sold the spyware for governments to use against criminals and terrorists. But, the consortium revealed that this spyware was widely misused.
  • The leaked data showed that at least 180 journalists had been selected as targets in countries like India, Mexico, Hungary, Morocco, and France, among others.
  • Potential targets also include human rights defenders, academics, business people, lawyers, doctors, union leaders, diplomats, politicians, and several heads of State.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ