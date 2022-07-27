Telcos bid for 5G spectrum worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore on first day: Report

The Indian government is set to earn a sizeable sum as it received bids worth Rs.1.45 lakh crore following four rounds of 5G spectrum auction on the first day, according to Economic Times. The auction saw participation of telcos like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone and is expected to wind up on Wednesday (July 27, 2022), the report added.

Why it matters: The auction is significant as it will decide how much spectrum will be taken up by telecom companies who will then provide 5G services across the country. It also means that Indians will soon be able to use 5G, which offers speeds faster than 4G, on their phones.

How much spectrum is being auctioned: A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had said earlier.

The total worth of the spectrum at reserve prices can be put at Rs. 4.3 lakh crore.

The auction was held for spectrum in the following frequency bands- Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz), High (26 GHz).

The bands in the mid and high frequencies are reserved for 5G which is set to be at least 10 times faster than 4G. The mid and high bands attracted “strong bids” from all three telcos, as per ET.

Why is Adani participating in the auction: The foray of Adani Enterprises into the auction turned quite a few heads because it is the first time that the Adani group participated in the bidding process of the 5G telecom spectrum auction, ANI said.

The group has clarified that it has no intention of selling mobile connections to consumers. ET said that the group plans to spend nearly Rs.800-1,000 crore in the auction.

The company seems to be picking up spectrum for setting up private networks along with improving cybersecurity at airports, ports and logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations, ANI reported.

What happened at the auction: The bidding was pegged at the base price, Business Standard reported.

The companies also bid for the 700-MHz band spectrum which had been going unsold but was offered in this auction with a 40 per cent cut in its reserve price, ET explained.

The 700-MHz band spectrum, which is globally considered as crucial for coverage with other bands for 5G, as per Business Standard.

Jio is likely to snag 10 MHz in the 700-MHz band across the country in 22 circles, Business Standard said, adding that it will pay Rs. 39,270 crore.

What did Ashwini Vaishnaw say: The Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he was looking to target allocation of 5G spectrum by August 14, and expects companies to roll out services by September, according to Moneycontrol.

Four rounds of 5G auction has been completed. So far it is expected that the revenue generated is around Rs 1,45,000 crores. We have to complete this process by August 14 & 5G service in the country will start by September-October: Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/JDTTrigBvD — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

He added that the telecom sector has turned around from difficult times into a sunrise industry given the interest shown by the companies during the bidding.

