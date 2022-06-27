wordpress blog stats
Why is Zomato buying Blinkit in an all-stock deal?

Zomato has proposed to acquire Blinkit in an all-stock deal as it looks to tap the quick commerce space growing rapidly.

Published

Zomato has proposed to acquire Blinkit (erstwhile Grofers) for $570 million after first picking up a stake in the firm in August last year, according to a statement by Zomato. The company expects to close the deal by August 2022, the statement added.

Why it matters: Zomato* pivoted to quick commerce in the last year as growth in the food delivery market saturates gradually. The deal may help Zomato lead its diversification effort but the Indian quick commerce is in a nascent stage and exposes the company to cutthroat competition from several players present currently.

Why is Zomato acquiring Blinkit: Zomato’s Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal reasoned that quick commerce is a natural extension of the company’s food delivery business because it relies on a hyperlocal model.

  • “Quick commerce will help us increase the customer wallet share spent on our platform and also drive higher frequency and engagement from our customers,” he wrote in the letter to shareholders.
  • “The peak demand times for food delivery are also complementary to the quick commerce demand peaks in non-meal times,” Zomato’s Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal explained in the letter.

How will Zomato integrate Blinkit: The company said that the team led by Albinder Dhindsa will continue to run the business on a separate app for now.

  • The company will explore ways in which Blinkit can leverage Zomato’s customer base in the long run.
  • The experiments will start once the deal is completed and the company will look to include the Blinkit tab on the Zomato app.

Is this acquisition a good idea: Zomato said that the competition (in the quick commerce space) is high but the market is large.

  • “The online commerce penetration is so low in India today that high competition is actually healthy. It will lead to faster category creation, like how it happened in food delivery, a few years ago,” Goyal said in the letter.
  • “Given the early stage of the business, it is very hard to commit to a timeline for profitability. We expect that a meaningful number of the dark stores should become contribution break-even within the next year or so,” the company said.
  • How did the market respond:  The opinion of various stock market analysts was mixed. Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the Zomato stock citing that Blinkit will require more investments and rising competition, BQPrime reported.
    • On the other hand, Jefferies gave the stock a ‘buy’ rating but flagged the quick commerce space as “more challenging than food delivery given high competition”, the report said.
    • Dolat Capital stated that Blinkit recently moved from salary model to per-order basis incentive for riders, resulting in lower rider income, rising attrition, leading to lower availability and in turn increased time for delivery and a declining customer satisfaction score.
      • The company will see increased pressure in terms of order frequency or increased customer acquisition/retention cost.
    • The acquisition failed to boost Zomato’s stock price as the share price tumbled over four percent on Monday morning.

Who will be Zomato’s competitors: The company will be squaring off against Swiggy Instamart, Tata-owned BigBasket, Reliance-backed Dunzo, Zepto, among others.

*Disclaimer: The author has invested in Zomato.

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

