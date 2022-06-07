Gaming: Why is WinZO suing MPL for copyright infringement?

WinZO, through TickTok Skill Games Private Limited, has filed a suit against Mobile Premier League (MPL) alleging copyright infringement over its popular team gaming format— World War, according to a statement from WinZO.

Why it matters: WinZO and MPL are two of the biggest gaming companies in India and an allegation of copyright infringement by one of them highlights the lacunae in India’s copyright protections. It also suggests that the government needs to consider some tweaks to the copyright laws in place.

What was the allegation: WinZO argued that it found MPL using an identical format with an identical name on its platform in the last week of March, 2022.

They informed MPL and urged them to take down the format from their platform. MPL complied with the request swiftly.

WinZO alleged that MPL started using the format again by April, 2022. They renamed the format to ‘Team Clash’ but user notifications still carried the name— ‘World War’.

What was WinZO’s course of action: The company in a statement shared with MediaNama revealed that it sent a cease and desist letter to MPL.

WinZO was then forced to file for injunction in the Delhi High Court to restrain MPL as the latter did not respond to the former’s legal notice.

What happened during the hearing: The hearing took place on June 3, 2022 before Justice Naveen Chawla.

MPL informed the Court that it would explore the possibility of an amicable settlement of the dispute with WinZO, according to a copy of the order reviewed by MediaNama.

The company also informed the Court that it has stopped using WinZO’s mark— World War. It also gave an assurance that the platform will not use the mark in the future.

Justice Chawla listed the case for a hearing on July 4, 2022.

What is ‘World War’: It is a format which involves teams of two and four competing against each other in games offered by WinZO on its platform. The winning team can win the prize pool at the end.

The format, started in April 2020, has close to 80 million registered users, as per WinZO.

The players can tip their teammates and see their score against other teams from all over the world in the Global Leaderboard.

The company also informed MediaNama that it has applied for a patent to register the format, along with copyright registration, and trademark for ‘World War’.

WinZO’s disputes with other gaming companies: This is not the first time WinZO has been involved in a dispute with gaming companies.

The company was asked to stop using A23’s, another popular gaming company, trademarks as keywords on the Apple App Store. The case is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Moreover, WinZO had brought its own suit against A23 in November 2021 alleging that the company was using marks, such as “WinZO” and “WinZO Games”, as meta tags.

It is similar to MPL’s case as Winzo had also first sent a cease and desist notice to A23 which did not elicit a response.

Winzo was able to attain a temporary injunction from the Delhi High Court which restrained A23.com from using the aforementioned marks, or its variants, on their website and web advertisements.

