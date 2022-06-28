Twitter “withholds” Rana Ayyub and others’ accounts on govt orders: What happened, and why

What happened? Twitter, on June 26, “withheld” access to various tweets and accounts, including one post from journalist Rana Ayyub along with a few others pertaining to the 2021 farmer protests and the recent controversy surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque.

Rana Ayyub tweeted an image of a “notice of withholding” sent by Twitter to her late on Sunday. In the email sent to Ayyub, the social media giant notes that her “account” is being withheld in India under the “the country’s Information Technology Act, 2020.” Despite this wording, the email itself indicates that a single tweet (linked in the email) and not the whole account is being withheld. While the tweet is not available to view within India, it is still accessible to Twitter users around the world. Ayyub’s withheld tweet — dated April 9, 2021 — was a response to a lower court allowing a survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the other more prominent banned posts is a thread by American think-tank Freedom House that laid out its findings on the declining freedom of the Internet in India. The “withheld” tweets were promoting the “Freedom in the World 2021” report which had accused the Modi government and the BJP of “continuing to crack down on critics during the year” and of “tragically driving India itself toward authoritarianism.”

Entrackr reported that it had viewed a copy of Twitter’s disclosure, noting that the tweets had all used a “version of the world map” with borders disputed by India. The outlet concluded that the maps could be a “possible reason why they were singled out for compliance”.

Both @Tractor2twitr and @Kisanektamorcha, accounts which were instrumental mobilising the farmers’ protest last year, were also blocked by Twitter earlier on June 26 along with a string of political handles claiming to be affiliated with the Indian National Congress. Meanwhile, the government also ordered that the official handles of Pakistan’s missions in Egypt, Iran, Turkey and the United Nations be withheld from viewing in India on June 27.

Why does this matter? The July 26 blockades come on the tail of a renewed attempt by the Indian government to silence its critics. Over the past few days, activists and former police officials involved in the prosecution of suspects from the 2002 Gujarat riots case have found themselves been arrested or called in for questioning. The blocking of critical Twitter accounts has also become more commonplace with Twitter removing hundreds of posts and accounts over the past year, in lieu of the GoI’s requests via the 2021 IT Rules. With the Ministry of Electronics and IT putting out a draft of the proposed changes needs to the Rules out for public consultation, key proposals should include checks on the Rules’ limitations.

What do the 2021 IT Rules say? Twitter has cited the various provisions of the IT Rules 2021 as the reasons behind taking down these social media posts. The Rules stemmed from Section 87 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and are a combination of the draft Intermediaries Rules, 2018 and the OTT Regulation and Code of Ethics for Digital Media.

The Centre has framed the 2021 Rules as per the following rule-making powers under the IT Act:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Carrying out provisions of the Act

Specifying the safeguards or procedures for blocking information for access by the public

Specifying due diligence to be observed by intermediaries for exemption from liability for third-party information.

Yet, the 2021 Rules also define new types of entities, state their obligations and prescribe a new regulatory framework for some of these entities, which seemingly go beyond the powers delegated to the Executive under the Act. In various judgements over the past 20 years, the Supreme Court has held that Rules cannot alter the scope, provisions or principles of their enabling Acts.

Also read: