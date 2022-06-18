TLDR: Internet Explorer, China, Amazon, Google, E.U., U.S. Antitrust, Swiggy, Zomato, Spotify, Google Gender Suit, Nothing and OnePlus, Nagpur Hacking, U.N. Technology Envoy

Bidding Farewell to Internet Explorer

Come June 15th, Internet Explorer will be completely phased out announced Microsoft. Launched in 1995, the 27-year-old browser has faced stiff competition in the domain over the years. The company is now placing its browser eggs in the Microsoft Edge bucket. [Read More]

China Announces New Rules Governing Mobile Apps

Come August 1st, the Cyberspace Administration of China will implement new rules governing mobile apps. Announced on June 14th, the guidelines rules state apps that have functions to potentially impact public opinion will have to undergo a security review. App providers cannot use their platforms for activities endangering national security. [Read More]

Amazon Offers Marketplace Data, Platform Visibility in Attempt to Close EU Antitrust Investigation

In an attempt to close antitrust investigations into its operations in the EU without a fine, Amazon has offered to increase the visibility of competitors on its platform said sources in the know. It also offered sellers access to marketplace data. The EU competition regulator is seeking feedback on the proposal from users and competitors. It is likely that a decision on the matter will be taken by the end of the year. [Read More].

Amidst EU Antitrust Probe, Google Offers to Allow Competitors to Advertise on YouTube

Similar to Amazon’s attempts to close pending antitrust investigations without a fine, Google has reportedly offered competitors permission to advertise on YouTube. This comes after a 2021 EU antitrust investigation probing Google’s potentially ‘unfair advantage’ in digital advertising—developed by partially restricting competitor access to user data. [Read More]

EU Directs Google, Facebook, Twitter to Take Action on Deepfakes and Fake Accounts

The EU introduced an updated code of practice under which the likes of Google, Facebook, and Twitter have to take action on deepfakes and fake accounts on their platforms. The original code was released in 2018—its updated avatar is a step toward combating fake news. [Read More]

U.S. Antitrust Bill May Have Enough Support to Pass Both Chambers of Congress

An antitrust bill targeting anti-competitive practices of Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Apple has reportedly enough support to pass both chambers of Congress in the United States. Tech giants have lobbied against the bill of late, ominously suggesting that it may cause popular online services–like Google Maps—to ‘disappear’. [Read More].

Swiggy, Zomato to Submit Grievance Redressal Proposal to Government

Amidst rising complaints from customers, the Department of Commerce directed online food operators to submit a proposal on improving their Grievance Redressal systems within 15 days. Announced on June 13th, the operators, who include the likes of Swiggy and Zomato, will also have to send their current Grievance Redressal systems. [Read More]

In the Aftermath of Joe Rogan Episode, Spotify Launches Council to Monitor Harmful Speech

On June 13th, Spotify announced the formation of a ‘Safety Advisory Council’ to curb misinformation and inflammatory speech on its platform. This move comes after podcaster Joe Rogan was accused of spreading misinformation on COVID-19 on Spotify earlier this year. [Read More]

‘Nothing’ Phones Sold in India to be Manufactured Locally

‘Nothing’, led by Carl Pei, will produce all phones that it sells in India locally. Pei is the former co-founder of OnePlus. The smartphones will be produced in Tamil Nadu. [Read More]

Dutch Regulator Satisfied with Apple’s Payment Options in Dating Apps

Users of dating apps in the Netherlands can now pay for in-app services using non-Apple payment methods. The Dutch competition regulator came down heavily on Apple earlier in the year for forcing users to pay using Apple payment gateways. [Read More]

$118 Million To Be Paid to 15,500 Female Google Employees As Gender Discrimination Suit Is Closed

In 2017, several female Google employees sued the company for paying them less than their male counterparts. Although denying any wrongdoing, on June 12th, Google agreed to pay the 15,500 female employees a settlement of $118 million. [Read More]

Nagpur Institute Website Hacked by Malaysian Group Over Politician’s Remarks on Prophet Mohammed

Malaysian group ‘Dragonforce Malaysia’ claimed responsibility for hacking the website of the Institute of Science, Nagpur on Sunday. The group claimed this was a ‘special operation’ in the aftermath of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet Mohammed on a television show. [Read More]

Scholar and Former Diplomat Amandeep Gill Appointed Technology Envoy of UN Secretary-General

On June 10th, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced Amandeep Gill as his envoy of technology. Mr. Gill has participated in multiple global initiatives exploring digital cooperation and artificial intelligence. Between 2016 and 2018, he was India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative at the Conference of Disarmament, Geneva. [Read More]

Twitter Launches New Reporting Process for Potentially Abusive Speech

Based on the information they provide, Twitter users reporting potentially abusive speech will now be recommended potential violations by the platform. Its previous reporting process placed the onus on the user to suggest the violations that had taken place—which could often be confusing. [Read More]