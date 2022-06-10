TLDR: Apple in BNPL, Ant Group IPO, US antitrust Bill, UPI, CFTC, EU, WhatsApp, TenCent

Beijing may revive Ant Group IPO, reports Reuters

China may allow the IPO of its homegrown internet and tech giant Ant Group in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Its co-founder and CEO Jack Ma made remarks on regulation in late 2021 leading to the cancellation of the mega offering and his ‘disappearance’ for some months. [Read more]

Over 4 million IPO mandates through UPI in May, says report

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system was used to create over 4.5 million IPO mandates in May, as per data by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Of these, a record 2.4 million were executed. [Read more]

Apple forays into BNPL with ‘Pay Later, to handle lending alone

Tech giant Apple will handle its own lending on the ‘Apple Pay Later’ platform as it makes inroads into digital financial services in India. This is the first time Apple will handle loans and risk assessments on its own, ditching third-party providers. [Read more]

CFTC to regulate digital currencies, crypto and carbon trading to be in ambit

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will be put in charge of regulation of digital currencies, which would expand its ambit to agricultural, finance, and energy options markets, and digital assets like NFTs. [Read more]

U.S. Senate Bill to stop Big 4 tech Firms from favouring themselves in searches

The U.S. Senate is expected to pass an antitrust bill later this month aimed at preventing Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon from ‘favouring’ themselves in searches and other ways. The companies, and the US Chamber Of Commerce, have come out against the bill. [Read more]

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Japanese researchers achieve 1.02 petabit per second data transmission speed

Researchers from the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Japan, achieved a record speed of 1.2 petabit per second for data transmission in a multi-core fibre. This reportedly has the potential to make the internet ‘100,000 times faster’ than today. [Read more]

Untaxed digital imports caused loss of $4.9 billion in 4 years for India, says think tank

A report says that India lost $4.9 billion in import duties from digital products like video games, music, movies, etc., says a study by a think tank in Geneva. This follows after India’s stance at the WTO that a moratorium on such duties is detrimental for developing countries. [Read more]

WhatsApp given July deadline to comply with EU consumer law

After its controversial privacy policy update of January, Meta’s messaging platform WhatsApp has been given the deadline of June to show that its privacy policy update is compliant with the European Union’s consumer law. [Read more]

Chinese regulators approve 60 new games, but Tencent, NetEase get no approvals

After an apparent crackdown on the tech sector in China, regulators have allowed 60 new games in one of the largest markets for gaming entertainment. Tech giants Tencent and NetEase, however, do not figure in the list of approved games. [Read more]

EU mandates common charger for small and medium-sized electronics

The European Council and Parliament have agreed to ‘harmonize’ charging ports, cables, and chargers for all small and mid-sized electronic devices in its jurisdiction to reduce consumer costs and e-waste. Laptop manufacturers get a 40-month extension to implement the new rule. [Read more]