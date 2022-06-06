UPI apps PhonePe, Google Pay may get more time to adhere to 30% share cap

What’s the news? The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) may extend the deadline for its mandate requiring UPI payment apps to hold no more than 30% market share, Economic Times reported on June 6. The current deadline is January 2023.

Why? As of April 2022, PhonePe and Google Pay hold about 47% and 34% market share. Making them scale back on their market share will lead to market disruption for consumers, the NPCI fears. “There is no choice but to consider this actively. They (NPCI) are wary of disrupting users and in effect slowing down UPI growth,” a person aware of the discussions told ET.



When and why was this 30 percent cap instituted? NPCI announced the 30 percent cap on transaction volume in November 2020 and gave existing players two years, starting January 2021, to comply with the mandate in a phased manner. “In view of the recent growth in UPI transaction volumes, NPCI has analyzed the risks in the UPI ecosystem,” it said in its circular back then, adding that the market share cap has been introduced in order to “address the risks and protect the UPI ecosystem.” In March 2021, NPCI prescribed operational guidelines that detail how market share will be calculated and how apps will have to enforce the cap.

What are PhonePe and Google Pay saying about the cap? Both payment apps have expectedly pushed back against any limits on market share saying that customers prefer their products because of lesser failed transactions. “If I am playing by all the rules of interoperability, there is scant little I can do to reduce market share. I would like to believe that this is now user preference starting to play out based on success rate (of transactions) and acceptance,” PhonePe co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam told ET last September.

Will WhatsApp or anyone else be able to reduce the dominance of PhonePe and Google Pay? Amazon Pay, Paytm, and WhatsApp have long been pitched to break the dominance of PhonePe and Google Pay, but that just hasn’t happened yet. WhatsApp has a unique problem because NPCI has capped the number of users it can onboard to 100 million users fearing that the messaging platform might dominate the market if left unhindered to tap into its user base of 500 million. Ironically, WhatsApp has a mere 0.04% market share at present, in light of which, the restrictions by NPCI just doesn’t make sense. If anything, WhatsApp should be allowed to function at its full potential if NPCI wants to break the dominance of Google Pay and PhonePe.

