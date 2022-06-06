wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

UPI apps PhonePe, Google Pay may get more time to adhere to 30% share cap

NPCI may extend the deadline for its mandate requiring UPI payment apps to hold no more than 30% market share.

Published

What’s the news? The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) may extend the deadline for its mandate requiring UPI payment apps to hold no more than 30% market share, Economic Times reported on June 6. The current deadline is January 2023.

Why? As of April 2022, PhonePe and Google Pay hold about 47% and 34% market share. Making them scale back on their market share will lead to market disruption for consumers, the NPCI fears. “There is no choice but to consider this actively. They (NPCI) are wary of disrupting users and in effect slowing down UPI growth,” a person aware of the discussions told ET.

When and why was this 30 percent cap instituted? NPCI announced the 30 percent cap on transaction volume in November 2020 and gave existing players two years, starting January 2021, to comply with the mandate in a phased manner. “In view of the recent growth in UPI transaction volumes, NPCI has analyzed the risks in the UPI ecosystem,” it said in its circular back then, adding that the market share cap has been introduced in order to “address the risks and protect the UPI ecosystem.” In March 2021, NPCI prescribed operational guidelines that detail how market share will be calculated and how apps will have to enforce the cap.

What are PhonePe and Google Pay saying about the cap? Both payment apps have expectedly pushed back against any limits on market share saying that customers prefer their products because of lesser failed transactions. “If I am playing by all the rules of interoperability, there is scant little I can do to reduce market share. I would like to believe that this is now user preference starting to play out based on success rate (of transactions) and acceptance,” PhonePe co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam told ET last September.

Will WhatsApp or anyone else be able to reduce the dominance of PhonePe and Google Pay? Amazon Pay, Paytm, and WhatsApp have long been pitched to break the dominance of PhonePe and Google Pay, but that just hasn’t happened yet. WhatsApp has a unique problem because NPCI has capped the number of users it can onboard to 100 million users fearing that the messaging platform might dominate the market if left unhindered to tap into its user base of 500 million. Ironically, WhatsApp has a mere 0.04% market share at present, in light of which, the restrictions by NPCI just doesn’t make sense. If anything, WhatsApp should be allowed to function at its full potential if NPCI wants to break the dominance of Google Pay and PhonePe.

Also Read

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ