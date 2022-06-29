wordpress blog stats
Rajasthan: Internet snapped for 24 hours following Udaipur murder

The state government clamped an internet shutdown for 24 hours after a sensitive murder case from Udaipur, reportedly to prevent escalation of tensions

Published

What’s happening? Internet services remain snapped all across Rajasthan for 24 hours, as per orders from Chief Secretary Usha Sharma made late in the evening on June 28. The order comes on the back of the murder of a tailor by religious extremists in Udaipur.

According to the order, only mobile internet networks (2G, 3G and 4G) have been suspended under 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and Sub rules 2(1) and 2 (A) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules (Amendment) 2020. Meanwhile, fixed line and broadband services remain up and running. The shutdown is effective in the districts of Jaipur, Kota, Dausa, Ajmer, Nagaur, Bhilwara, Tonk, Sikar, Alwar and Jhunjhunu.

A curfew and prohibitory orders were imposed simultaneously with the network blackout in the city of Udaipur and its neighbouring areas under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

What prompted the shutdown? Two religious fanatics had allegedly killed a tailor at the his shop in Udaipur’s Dhan Mandi market on the evening June 27. The tailor had apparently made social media posts in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad on a TV show earlier in June.

The two accused had recorded a video of the incident and circulated it on social media. In another video, the attackers, identified as Gos Mohammad and Riyaz, allegedly gloated about the murder and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both have been arrested. The curfew and internet blockade were announced soon after protests broke out over the incident.

Why it matters? This shutdown is Rajasthan’s fifth in the past couple of months. It is also the largest network blockade of its kind in the state’s history. Each of the previous shutdowns can be traced back to communal violence of some kind.  It is imperative that people living in areas affected by violence and riots have ready communication — to deprive them of it is a matter of life and death. Internet shutdowns also prevent the live coverage of the state’s reaction of violence, thus, letting authorities shirk accountability.

Recent internet shutdowns: With these two shutdowns, India has reached its 59th internet shutdown in 2022, as per SLFC’s Internet Shutdown Tracker. In just this June, internet services were snapped in West Bengal. Kashmir and Jharkhand during the Nupur Sharma protests, while Bihar witnessed the same when demonstrations against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme turned violent.

  • Bihar: The Nitish Kumar government suspended mobile internet connectivity in 20 districts across the state when demonstrations against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme turned violent.
  • West Bengal: The state home ministry cut out internet transmission and internet based voice calling in Howrah district on June 11, after the area witnessed violent protests since June 9 when Nupur Sharma protestors blocked the National Highway 6 connecting Kolkata to other major population hubs in the state for 10 straight hours.
  • Jammu and Kashmir: Internet was cut off again in the Valley on June 10 after trouble reportedly erupted in Bhaderwah town when protestors demanding Nupur Sharma’s arrest allegedly began hurling death threats at a BJP Youth Morcha politician for his support of the former, during a demonstrative rally.
  • Andhra Pradesh: Internet services were cut off and Section 144 was imposed in Konaseema district on May 25 in response to violence over the state government’s proposition to change the district’s name to ‘BR Ambedkar Konaseema’, marking the first time Andhra Pradesh has imposed a network shutdown.

Written By

