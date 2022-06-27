ONDC update: How many players are onboard and is it on track to take on Amazon, Flipkart dominance

What’s the news: A meeting of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Advisory Council was held on June 23, chaired by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, to review the progress of the project. In the meeting, it was revealed that seven companies have adopted ONDC protocols and built apps compatible with the network. Furthermore, these apps have been used by customers to complete grocery and food transactions in the pilot phase being conducted in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Bhopal, Shillong and Coimbatore since April 29, a press release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

What’s ONDC: ONDC is a project supported by the Indian government to promote an open UPI-like architecture for the e-commerce industry. To give you a better idea: What if there’s a shopping app that shows you products not just from sellers on the app itself but also from sellers on other platforms like Amazon, Meesho, and even your local Kirana store. And as a seller, what if there’s an app that allows you to list your products on multiple platforms and also choose logistics and payment services independent of these platforms. Now, imagine many such apps and platforms not just for retail, but mobility, food delivery, hotel booking, and ticketing, and you will have a fair idea of what the ONDC is supposed to do.

Why does this matter: The government believes that e-commerce in India is dominated by a few foreign-funded players (read: Amazon and Flipkart) to the detriment of sellers, and it wants ONDC to break this stranglehold. But for that to happen, a large number of participants must adopt ONDC. Review meetings like these give us a better idea about how the ONDC is faring.

So, how well is ONDC doing?: While the press release states that ONDC has been “gaining increasing traction from the industry” with seven companies joining in, this appears to only be one more than the number of companies that were part of the network a month ago when ONDC CEO T Koshy posted about the first order on the network and said that the following participants were part of the network:

Buyer app: Paytm

Logistics: Loadshare

Seller Apps: GoFrugal, eSamudaay, GrowthFalcons, and Digiit

Nevertheless, the Advisory Council discussed plans for a faster rollout of the ONDC platform to a larger number of traders, categories of goods, geographies and companies, and a large number of companies are in advanced stages of integration with ONDC, the press release said.

Will ONDC actually address competition concerns: The government still believes that ONDC will open up new opportunities for small traders, MSMEs and businesses, allowing them to better compete with the big players, but the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, in a report published on June 16, said that “various issues regarding operational strategy, fair competition, the technical capability of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) to leverage the network and clarity in assigning liability is yet to be addressed.”

More efforts needed to onboard those not digitally present: The government itself has identified some shortcomings, mainly that “ONDC has given promising results with traders who were already digitally present” and that it must “prioritize strategies towards the inclusion of non-digital traders, handicraftsmen and artisans so that the benefits of e-commerce may be availed by these sections.” Commerce minister Goyal has asked the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to launch a pilot with a focus on non-digital traders from one single market and said that local trader associations should be involved in the exercise, the press release said.

Working with NABARD to onboard the agriculture sector: The government also revealed that ONDC is working with the National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) to bring the agriculture sector onto the network. As a first step, a hackathon is being organised on 1-3 July to build innovative solutions for FPOs (Farmer Producer Organizations), the release said. “ONDC may prove to be an invaluable tool to assist farmers to find the right prices for their produce,” Goyal said.

Rope in state governments: The government of Uttar Pradesh is actively working with ONDC to get all the ODOP (One District One Product) products available on the network and Goyal has directed similar efforts to be made to make available GI (Geographical Indication), Khadi, handicraft, and tribal products from other states available on ONDC, the press release said.

Leverage strength of Startup India ecosystem: Goyal asked DPIIT to leverage the strength of Startup India to build ONDC apps. “As the ONDC architecture removes many entry barriers to e-commerce, it is much more feasible for entrepreneurs to create sustainable businesses on the ONDC architecture. The network of Startup India Seed Funded incubators may be leveraged for this purpose,” the release said.

Develop robust policy framework to build trust: Goyal spoke about the need to develop a robust policy framework for building trust in ONDC. “The National Consumer Helpline records show that major grievances of consumers are related to the delivery of wrong, defective or damaged product, non-delivery or delayed delivery, no refunds as promised and deficiency in services promised. All these issues must be addressed effectively,” the press release said.

Who all attended the meeting? The meeting was attended by Nandan Nilekani, ex-chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India; Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Quality Council of India; Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT; RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority; Suresh Sethi, CEO of NSDL e-Gov; Dilip Asbe, CEO of NPCI; Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of Confederal of All India Traders (CAIT); K Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailers Association of India; Arvind Gupta, Founder Member-iSPiRT; Anjali Bansal, Avaana Capital; and Anil Agrawal, Additional secretary, DPIIT.

NRAI in talks to join ONDC: Separately, The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) held talks with ONDC on June 21 to onboard restaurants onto the network, MoneyControl reported. “With multiple NPs (network partners) offering their services on the open network with no pre-filters, it will help break away from current monopolisation/cartelisation of the online food delivery ecosystem,” a note prepared by ONDC reportedly read. Food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy have repeatedly been in the cross hairs of NRAI over various issues like commissions, pricing, data sharing, etc.

