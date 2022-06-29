wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Ola shuts down used cars and q-commerce verticals: why?

Bangalore-based unicorn Ola has announced that it will discontinue its used cars and quick commerce verticals amid growing competition

Published

What happened? Ride-sharing platform Ola shut down its used vehicle business Ola Cars along with Ola Dash, its quick-commerce business on June 25, at a time when Indian companies are pouring money into the 10-15 minute grocery delivery market.

The company said that it will look to focus on its electric vehicles and mobility businesses from here on.

“With this clear focus, Ola has reassessed its priorities and decided to shut down Ola Dash- its quick commerce business. Ola will also be reorienting its Ola Cars business to focus more on strengthening go to market strategy for Ola Electric. Ola Cars’ infra, technology and capabilities will be repurposed towards growing Ola Electric’s sales and service network,” the company said in a statement.

It added that Ola Cars’ infrastructure, technology and capabilities will be “repurposed towards growing Ola Electric’s sales and service network”. Ola maintains that its cab aggregator business is still its highest gross merchandise value generator.

The Bengaluru-based unicorn said that it plans to expand into electric cars, cell manufacturing and financial services.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why it matters? This is the fourth time that Ola is exiting from the food delivery and quick commerce domains since 2015. Meanwhile, Ola Cars was just one year old at the time of retirement. Both stints were short-lived and come at a time when other companies are looking to get into the quick commerce markets even as the market shrinks day by day, resulting in cut throat competition.

How did Ola get here?

Ola and food:

  • In 2015, the company launched Ola Cafes, with the aim to provide food delivery. However, it shut it down a year later, along with Ola Stores, a grocery delivery business.
  • In 2019, it acquired foodtech startup Foodpanda to again foray into food delivery. However, Foodpanda could not return the numbers expected and Ola shut it down, laying off its employees in the process.
  • The Bengaluru startup then tried to pull off Rebel Foods’ tried and tested cloud kitchen model, with a number of food brands called Ola Foods. Ola’s food brands got the main company’s backing and it set up 50 cloud kitchens and even acquired public transportation startup Ridlr to try another dive into the domain It shut the business down soon thereafter.
  • Ola scaled back its food delivery business for a fourth time in May 2022, just a month after it tried to foray into 10-minute deliveries to compete with Zomato. The company is currently selling its kitchen equipment to salvage whatever it can from the cloud kitchens business.

Ola’s dealings in used cars:

  • Ola Cars was just launched in October 2o21, with Reliance and Amazon alumnus Arun Sirdeshmukh at its helm. According to reports, the business had started at an opportune time with used car dealings resuming to gain traction in India.
  • In May 2022, Sirdeshmukh quit the used cars business and Ola Cars shut down operations in five cities, according to a tweet by CEO Bhavesh Aggrawal.
  • This took place at the same time as the shut down of the quick commerce business. Ola had been scaling its grocery delivery business down over the past year, allegedly laying off around 2,100 employees in April 2022.

Ola Dash shuts down when quick commerce market is hot

Ola Dash shuts down at a time when India’s quick commerce market is all set to witness 15 times growth by 2025, reaching a market size of nearly $5.5 billion.

  • The total addressable market for quick commerce in India stands at $45 billion, and urban areas are driving this market on the back of mid-high-income households.
  • Zomato on Friday poured Rs 4,447 crore into acquiring quick-commerce grocery delivery platform Blinkit.
  • In December 2021, Swiggy announced to pour $700 million into Instamart.

Read also:

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ