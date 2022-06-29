Ola shuts down used cars and q-commerce verticals: why?

What happened? Ride-sharing platform Ola shut down its used vehicle business Ola Cars along with Ola Dash, its quick-commerce business on June 25, at a time when Indian companies are pouring money into the 10-15 minute grocery delivery market.

The company said that it will look to focus on its electric vehicles and mobility businesses from here on.

“With this clear focus, Ola has reassessed its priorities and decided to shut down Ola Dash- its quick commerce business. Ola will also be reorienting its Ola Cars business to focus more on strengthening go to market strategy for Ola Electric. Ola Cars’ infra, technology and capabilities will be repurposed towards growing Ola Electric’s sales and service network,” the company said in a statement.

It added that Ola Cars’ infrastructure, technology and capabilities will be “repurposed towards growing Ola Electric’s sales and service network”. Ola maintains that its cab aggregator business is still its highest gross merchandise value generator.

The Bengaluru-based unicorn said that it plans to expand into electric cars, cell manufacturing and financial services.

Why it matters? This is the fourth time that Ola is exiting from the food delivery and quick commerce domains since 2015. Meanwhile, Ola Cars was just one year old at the time of retirement. Both stints were short-lived and come at a time when other companies are looking to get into the quick commerce markets even as the market shrinks day by day, resulting in cut throat competition.

How did Ola get here?

Ola and food:

In 2015, the company launched Ola Cafes, with the aim to provide food delivery. However, it shut it down a year later, along with Ola Stores, a grocery delivery business.

In 2019, it acquired foodtech startup Foodpanda to again foray into food delivery. However, Foodpanda could not return the numbers expected and Ola shut it down, laying off its employees in the process.

The Bengaluru startup then tried to pull off Rebel Foods’ tried and tested cloud kitchen model, with a number of food brands called Ola Foods. Ola’s food brands got the main company’s backing and it set up 50 cloud kitchens and even acquired public transportation startup Ridlr to try another dive into the domain It shut the business down soon thereafter.

Ola scaled back its food delivery business for a fourth time in May 2022, just a month after it tried to foray into 10-minute deliveries to compete with Zomato. The company is currently selling its kitchen equipment to salvage whatever it can from the cloud kitchens business.

Ola’s dealings in used cars:

Ola Cars was just launched in October 2o21, with Reliance and Amazon alumnus Arun Sirdeshmukh at its helm. According to reports, the business had started at an opportune time with used car dealings resuming to gain traction in India.

In May 2022, Sirdeshmukh quit the used cars business and Ola Cars shut down operations in five cities, according to a tweet by CEO Bhavesh Aggrawal.

This took place at the same time as the shut down of the quick commerce business. Ola had been scaling its grocery delivery business down over the past year, allegedly laying off around 2,100 employees in April 2022.

Ola Dash shuts down when quick commerce market is hot

Ola Dash shuts down at a time when India’s quick commerce market is all set to witness 15 times growth by 2025, reaching a market size of nearly $5.5 billion.

The total addressable market for quick commerce in India stands at $45 billion, and urban areas are driving this market on the back of mid-high-income households.

Zomato on Friday poured Rs 4,447 crore into acquiring quick-commerce grocery delivery platform Blinkit.

In December 2021, Swiggy announced to pour $700 million into Instamart.

