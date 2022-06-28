Alt-News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair Arrested: Critics Decry Selectively Targeting Journalists, Speech Online

Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested by the Delhi Police on the evening of June 27th for a four-year-old tweet that allegedly insulted Hindus. Zubair has had multiple FIRs filed against him over the years for his tweets on fact-checking and misinformation in India.

Why it matters: On June 26th, under the 2021 IT Rules, the Indian government withheld tweets by American think-tank Freedom House on a report documenting the ‘declining freedom of the Internet in India’. The Delhi Police’s rushed arrest of Zubair—for a low-stakes tweet based on a movie still—may be emblematic of this larger phenomenon of selective policing of online content. Zubair’s arrest has since been condemned by the Press Club of India, digital news consortium DIGIPUB, the opposition, and sections of the public and civil society for failing to follow due process, throttling free speech online, and targeting journalists.

Zubair had originally been called in by the Delhi Police in connection with an FIR lodged against him in 2020 for a tweet involving a child and alleged abuse against them. Police sources told Indian Express that at 3:15 pm, Zubair was served a notice and asked to participate in the present case under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure—which empowers the police to arrest without a warrant given certain conditions. He was arrested at approximately 5:30 pm, under Sections 153A (‘promoting enmity between different groups’) and 295A (‘deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class’) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Around midnight of June 28th, Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha tweeted that the Burari Duty Magistrate allowed the Delhi Police custody of Zubair for a day—turning down its request for seven-day-long custody and Zubair’s bail application. It is likely that he will be presented before the concerned magistrate today. Sinha also alleged that the Delhi Police did not notify Zubair of the FIR filed against him—which is mandatory given the sections he has been charged under.

Police has been directed to produce before the concerned magistrate tomorrow. — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) June 27, 2022

Zubair’s arrest comes barely a week after Twitter informed him that the Indian government notified the company that his account ‘violated Indian laws’. After his arrest, the hashtag #IStandWithZubair began trending on Twitter.

Twitter has received a request from Government of India regarding my Twitter account. It claims that my account violates the law(s) of India. pic.twitter.com/8aKRCM13Ts — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 22, 2022

What Did the Tweet Say?

The ‘offensive’ tweet by Zubair features a still from Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1983 film Kissi Se Na Kehna. The picture depicts the signboard for a hotel formerly known as ‘Honeymoon Hotel’, but now renamed ‘Hanuman Hotel’, after the Hindu deity. On March 24th, 2018, Zubair quipped that the shift to a ‘sanskaari’ hotel name was a post-2014 innovation.

@DelhiPolice Linking our God Hanuman ji with Honey Moon is direct insult of Hindus because he is brahmchari @DCP_CCC_Delhi kindly take action against this guy https://t.co/dNna0u5YSo — Hanuman Bhakt (@balajikijaiin) June 19, 2022

On June 19th, 2022, Twitter user @balajikijaiin quote tweeted the post, stating that it was a ‘direct insult of [sic] Hindus’. The user tagged the Delhi Police as well as its Cyber Crime Unit, requesting them to take action. The FIR was eventually filed by Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar reports NDTV, who was ‘monitoring social media’ when he came across the complaint.

Some reports filed after Zubair’s arrest suggest that @balajikijaiin had only posted this tweet since joining Twitter in October 2021. In the few hours since then, however, the account’s following has jumped from a handful of users to over 1,000. A new tweet by the user requests the Delhi Police and its Cyber Crime Unit to take similar action against Zubair’s colleague Pratik Sinha for a 2015 tweet on the Hindu deity Ganesha—describing it as ‘openly hurting the religious freedom of Hindus’.

What would you call it? This person openly hurting the religious freedom of Hindus. @DelhiPolice @DCP_CCC_Delhi Kindly take action https://t.co/UBgQ5YlN8W — Hanuman Bhakt (@balajikijaiin) June 27, 2022

Past Cases Against Zubair

Zubair’s fact-checking endeavours and comments on Twitter have been the subject of multiple FIRs filed against him over the years—at least five or six, by his own estimation.

In 2020, the case for which he was originally summoned on June 27th, Zubair was booked under various provisions of the Information and Technology Act, 2000, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2021. While criticising a Twitter user he disagreed with, Zubair tweeted the user’s profile picture—which contained the user in question, and a child. Zubair blurred out the child’s face.

Charges were filed under the Acts against Zubair by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for allegedly ‘threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter’. Twitter refused to take down the post, after which the NCPCR approached the Delhi High Court seeking its removal—a separate notice was filed before the Patiala High Court against Twitter for non-compliance under Section 175 of the IPC, which punishes ‘omission to produce’ documents to public servants by those legally bound to do so. The Delhi Police informed the Delhi High Court in May this year that Zubair’s tweet does not constitute a cognisable offence.

More recently, Zubair’s tweets critiqued statements made by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet Mohammed. An FIR was filed against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh for describing three Hindu leaders as ‘hatemongers’ in this thread, under Section 295A of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act. On June 13th, the Allahabad High Court dismissed Zubair’s petition seeking to quash the case, adding that the investigation was at its preliminary stages and that there appeared to be ‘sufficient ground’ to proceed.

Well done @vineetjaintimes! Why do we need Hate Mongers like Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati or Mahant Bajrang Muni or Anand Swaroop to arrange a Dharam Sansad to speak against a community and a Religion when we already have Anchors who can do much better job from News Studios. — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 27, 2022 Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The BJP suspended Sharma on June 5th—whose later tweets squarely attribute threats she’d received post her comments to Zubair’s ‘fake-narrative [sic]’ online. After the Sharma incident, public attention on his online presence led to increasing critiques of his older Facebook posts allegedly ‘mocking’ Hindus and Hinduism—after which, Zubair deactivated his Facebook account from at least June 13th onwards.

In June 2021, an FIR was filed against Zubair, journalists Rana Ayyub and Saba Naqvi, and media organisation The Wire for circulating a video of a mob attacking an elderly Muslim man. The complaints were filed under various provisions of the IPC, adding that the video was ‘unverified’ and stoked communal tensions.

