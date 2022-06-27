Mobile games have your kid’s personal data: What do you need to know?

What’s happening? More than two-thirds of the 1,000 most popular iPhone apps targeted towards children collect and send their personal information out to the advertising industry, finds a new study by fraud and compliance software company Pixalate, adding that 79% of popular kids apps on Android do the same.

Subway Surfer is spying on kids when they are using it, as are Candy Crush Saga, Angry Birds and even education tech apps designed to teach kids painting or aid them with homework. According to Pixalate, these apps are collecting kids’ general geo locations and other identifying information such as app usage behaviour, purchase history, etc. and selling it to companies that track user interests and predict what they might want to buy.

By the time a child reaches 13, online advertising firms hold an average of 72 million data points about them, reveals a study by SuperAwesome, a London-based company that helps app developers navigate child-privacy laws. Meanwhile, another study, this one from advocacy group Human Rights Watch, found that 90% of educational tools are collecting data that they then send on to advertising tech companies.

Why does this matter? Children’s privacy deserves special attention because kids’ data can be misused in some uniquely harmful ways. Research suggests many children can’t distinguish ads from content, and tracking tech lets marketers micro-target young minds.

What did the Pixalate study find? Pixalate said it used software and human reviewers, including teachers, to attempt categorise every single app that might appeal to children. It identified more than 3,91,000 child-directed apps across both stores — far more than the selection in the stores’ limited kids sections.

The study concluded that 8% of all apps on the Apple app store and 7% of all apps on the Google Play Store are child-directed applications. Among these apps, around 42% of apps are more likely to share personal info with advertisers. As per the statistics given by Pixalate’s study, “programmatic advertisers” spend 3.1 times more per app on child-directed applications as compared to general audience applications.

What kind of data are these apps collecting? All these applications store pieces of information such as user account information, general locations, Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, purchase history, timings and other identifying data, which are then sold to advertising agencies and marketing think tanks that can anticipate and analyse this to form the foundation for targeted advertising.

What are Google and Apple doing about it? Google and Apple have both denied the results of this study, saying that their app stores protect children’s privacy. When Washington Post reached out to Apple, the company told the outlet that it disagrees with the premise of the research from Pixalate, and added that company has a conflict of interest because it sells services to advertisers. Meanwhile, Google representatives told the paper that Pixalate’s methodology of determining whether an app is child-directed “overly broad” and that most of the apps they had characterised as children’s apps were not classified so by Google.

What are governments doing about this? While most G7 governments do not have particular personal data protection laws, those that do have stringent sections specified for underage users. Other nations make do with interpretations of certain privacy rights laws. The US, for example, has the the 1998 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act which said that companies aren’t supposed to gather personal information about kids under 13 without parental permission. But even this law has its loopholes that allow Big Tech companies to keep collecting sensitive information about their underage users.

In India, there is no functional data governance mechanism and with both Apple and Google removing app permission data from their respective app stores, it has become even more difficult for Indian users to cross check what kind of data an app collects.

