wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Why was Meta sued for discrimination in housing ads, and what happened next?

Social media giant Meta has settled a case with the US government accusing it enabling racial discrimination in housing through Special Ad Audiences

Published

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and the United States government have agreed on to settle a lawsuit that accused the social network of engaging in discriminatory advertising for housing, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) announced on June 21.

The settlement, which will have to be approved by a judge before it’s truly final, says that Meta will have to stop using a discriminatory algorithm for housing ads and instead develop a system that will “address racial and other disparities caused by its use of personalization algorithms in its ad delivery system.”

In a statement on the same day, Meta announced that it will replace its Special Ad Audiences tool for housing, as well as credit and employment opportunities. The Silicon Valley giant plans on tackling this issue with machine learning, making a system that will “ensure the age, gender and estimated race or ethnicity of a housing ad’s overall audience matches the age, gender, and estimated race or ethnicity mix of the population eligible to see that ad.” Put simply, the proposed new system is supposed to make sure that the people actually seeing the ad are the audiences targeted by and eligible to see the ad. Meta will look at age, gender, and race to measure how far off the targeted audience is from the actual audience.

As per the settlement, the company has to prove to the government that the system works as intended and build it into its platform, by the end of December 2022.

Why this matters? The American Fair Housing Act is a federal law enacted in 1968 that prohibits discrimination in the purchase, sale, rental, or financing of housing — private or public — based on race, skin color, sex, nationality or religion. The fact that Meta had been in flagrant violation of this law for over a decade, all the while mostly flying under the media’s radar, needs to be noted by governments and rights campaigners all over the world. India, where housing discrimination has been a long running issue, also needs to look into similar ad algorithms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What are the terms of the settlement?

The key features of the parties’ settlement agreement have been listed below:

  • “By December 31, 2022, Meta must stop using an advertising tool for housing ads known as “Special Ad Audience” (previously called “Lookalike Audience”), which relies on an algorithm that, according to the United States, discriminates on the basis of race, sex, and other FHA-protected characteristics in identifying which Facebook users will be eligible to receive an ad,” the settlement states.
  • Meta has until till the end of this year to develop and get approved a new system for housing ads which will address these observed discriminatory disparities  between advertisers’ targeted audiences and the group of users to whom Facebook’s personalization algorithms actually delivers the ads.
  • If the United States concludes that Meta’s changes to its ad delivery system do not adequately address the discriminatory disparities, the settlement agreement will terminate and the DoJ will litigate its case against Meta in federal court.
  • “If the new system is implemented, then the parties will select an independent, third-party reviewer to investigate and verify on an ongoing basis whether the new system is meeting the compliance standards agreed to by the parties,” the agreement notes. Under the settlement terms, Meta must provide the investigator with all relevant information to verify compliance. Although, it is the court which will have the ultimate authority to resolve disputes related to the findings of these inquiries.
  • “Meta will not provide any targeting options for housing advertisers that directly describe or relate to FHA-protected characteristics.” Under the agreement, Meta must notify the federal government if it intends to add any targeting options. The court will have the last say in any disputes between the parties about the proposed new targeting options.
  • “Meta must pay to the United States a civil penalty of $115,054, the maximum penalty available under the Fair Housing Act,” the settlement concluded.

Why was Meta brought to court?

The algorithmic housing discrimination lawsuit was initially filed by the government in 2019, though accusations about the company’s practices go back years before that. The 2019 suit, filed in federal court by the National Fair Housing Alliance and other groups, accuses Meta of enabling and encouraging advertisers to target their housing ads by relying on race, colour, religion, sex, disability, familial status, and nation of origin to decide which Facebook users will be eligible or ineligible to receive housing ads in certain regions.

In 2016, investigative news website ProPublica first documented how Facebook allowed advertisers to place housing ads that excluded users based on their race, apparently in violation of the Fair Housing Act, way back in 2016. A follow-up report in 2017 found that, despite promises, the company continued to allow similar exclusions. Facebook, in response, said it would temporarily block advertisers from using options that excluded users by race.

The groups who filed the 2019 suit said that they had also conducted similar independent investigations to reach the same conclusion. These findings were the basis of the case.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

June 9, 2022

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ