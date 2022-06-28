wordpress blog stats
What is CrowdTangle and why is Meta planning to retire it?

Meta is planning to discontinue the social media research tool CloudTangle, meant for publishers and fact-checkers, etc. What was behind the decision?

What’s happening? Facebook’s parent company Meta has removed all development support from its social research tool CrowdTangle and is planning to shut the tool down, Bloomberg reported on June 23 citing anonymous sources.

A Meta spokesperson told Bloomberg that CrowdTangle was recently appointed to a new team, who has been working to make some changes in the tool. “We are going to put the tool away for a while as the company is working on some staffing constraints,” he said and added that new users can still be added to accounts which already exist on the tracking tool.

Why does this matter? Meta is always saying that its taking steps towards more transparency but removing a tool like CrowdTangle is a step backwards. Retiring CrowdTangle would kill the access that researchers and journalists have to its in-depth social media engagement data and analytics. In 2020, journalists at The Verve used this tool to bring up data showing high engagement with right-wing news sources on Facebook and listing results that sometimes appear to be at odds with Facebook’s curated official reports.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, there had been an internal data wars” going on in Meta as to how much data CrowdTangle should release to the public. CrowdTangle founder Brandon Silverman argued that it should share more data and be more transparent, before leaving the company in October 2021.

What is CrowdTangle?

“CrowdTangle is a public insights tool from Facebook that helps publishers, journalists, researchers, fact-checkers and more follow, analyse, and report on what’s happening across social media. We do that by making public content from Pages, Groups, Instagram accounts, and popular subreddits more discoverable, and engagement data on that content, (i.e. shares, views, comments, and reactions) easy to sort through at scale. CrowdTangle does not track content from regular Facebook profiles.” — CrowdTangle official blog

Why does Meta think CrowdTangle needs an overhaul? In a Twitter thread from July 2020, Facebook’s head of the News Feed, John Hegeman, argued that curated trends lists compiled based on CrowdTangle data show accurate engagement data but “don’t represent what most people see on FB.”

“CrowdTangle calculates interactions, not impressions, which is the number of ppl who see posts. Pages in these lists see high engagement because followers, or those interacting with the posts, are passionate. But it shouldn’t be confused with what’s most popular,” Hegeman said before adding, “A more accurate way to see what’s popular is to look at the links with the most reach (impressions) in the US. Right now this data is only available internally and we are exploring ways to incorporate it into our publicly available tools.”

The latest Bloomberg report says Meta began an official process to shut down the tool in February but held it off due to a nudge from the European Union’s Digital Services Act. Now it’s said to be on track for a shut down “eventually,” with Facebook engineers already assigned to the task. A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that CrowdTangle would remain active at least through this year’s midterm elections and claimed Meta has plans to provide “even more valuable” tools for researchers.

Why did Meta buy CrowdTangle? Facebook bought CrowdTangle in 2016. At that time, it said the tool could help news media “surface stories that matter, measure their social performance and identify influencers.” It tracks the performance of stories across other networks, including Instagram and Twitter. Bloomberg cites how voter advocacy group Common Cause has used it to find misinformation in real time that it has flagged to Twitter and Facebook for removal.

Discover more:, , , , , ,
