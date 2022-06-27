Members Call Announcement: IT Rules, Crypto, RBI Tokenization, CERT-IN Rules

Significant developments are currently underway in tech policy in India:

The IT Ministry has released amendments to the IT Rules 2021, and they are open to public consultation. CERT-In’s new directives are already in effect with companies struggling to comply. India’s central tax authority has released guidelines on TDS for digital assets. While RBI has extended the deadline for card tokenization, various issues stand in the way of a smooth transition for India’s payments ecosystem.

To discuss these developments and their impact, MediaNama is organizing a Members call.

MediaNama is offering non-members a chance to attend this call for a one-time fee of Rs. 750.

Title: IT Rules, Crypto, RBI Tokenization, CERT-IN Rules

Date: Thursday, June 30th, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Are you a MediaNama subscriber? Access to member calls is included as part of your subscription. You will receive a link to register for the call in your inbox soon.

Why this call matters

Activity in tech policy in India is ramping up, but it can be hard to keep up with all that’s going on, let alone meet all compliance requirements. To help you stay ahead of the curve, we will answer these questions on our members call:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

IT Rules 2021

What changes to the IT Rules 2021 has the IT Ministry proposed?

How can you participate in the public consultation, and what issues should you address?

How will intermediaries at large be affected by the proposed amendments?

How could the amendments impact free speech online?

What is the IT Ministry’s overall position on intermediary liability?

RBI Tokenization

What is card tokenisation, how will it work, and is it safer than storing card details?

What are the challenges with card tokenisation?

Why guest checkout will not work with the proposed rules?

Will extending the timeline for implementation really help?

How will the card storage rules work with RBI’s recurring mandate regulation?

Crypto and Taxation

What clarifications has India’s central tax authority issued regarding TDS on digital assets?

Who will deduct TDS, and who will have to pay it?

What happens when the transfer of digital assets is in kind?

How will tax collected in the form of digital assets be converted into cash?

CERT-IN Directives

What obstacles are companies facing in complying with the CERT-In directives?

What are the costs of not complying with CERT-In’s directives?

The session will begin with a presentation, explaining key points related to these developments, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.