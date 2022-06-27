wordpress blog stats
Members Call Announcement: IT Rules, Crypto, RBI Tokenization, CERT-IN Rules

MediaNama is organizing this call to help you understand the impact of recent developments in tech policy in India.

Significant developments are currently underway in tech policy in India:

  1. The IT Ministry has released amendments to the IT Rules 2021, and they are open to public consultation.
  2. CERT-In’s new directives are already in effect with companies struggling to comply.
  3. India’s central tax authority has released guidelines on TDS for digital assets.
  4. While RBI has extended the deadline for card tokenization, various issues stand in the way of a smooth transition for India’s payments ecosystem.  

To discuss these developments and their impact, MediaNama is organizing a Members call.

Title: IT Rules, Crypto, RBI Tokenization, CERT-IN Rules
Date: Thursday, June 30th, 2022
Time: 4:30 PM IST

 


 

Why this call matters

Activity in tech policy in India is ramping up, but it can be hard to keep up with all that’s going on, let alone meet all compliance requirements. To help you stay ahead of the curve, we will answer these questions on our members call:

IT Rules 2021

  • What changes to the IT Rules 2021 has the IT Ministry proposed?
  • How can you participate in the public consultation, and what issues should you address?
  • How will intermediaries at large be affected by the proposed amendments?
  • How could the amendments impact free speech online?
  • What is the IT Ministry’s overall position on intermediary liability?

RBI Tokenization

  • What is card tokenisation, how will it work, and is it safer than storing card details?
  • What are the challenges with card tokenisation?
  • Why guest checkout will not work with the proposed rules?
  • Will extending the timeline for implementation really help?
  • How will the card storage rules work with RBI’s recurring mandate regulation?

Crypto and Taxation

  • What clarifications has India’s central tax authority issued regarding TDS on digital assets?
  • Who will deduct TDS, and who will have to pay it?
  • What happens when the transfer of digital assets is in kind?
  • How will tax collected in the form of digital assets be converted into cash?

CERT-IN Directives

  • What obstacles are companies facing in complying with the CERT-In directives?
  • What are the costs of not complying with CERT-In’s directives?

The session will begin with a presentation, explaining key points related to these developments, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

Figuring out subscriptions and growth at MediaNama. Email: nishant@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

