MeitY pulls a ‘Kapil Sibal’, asks social media sites to remove Udaipur murder content

The ministry wants social media to “proactively remove” content jusifying Udaipur murder, something for which ex-minister Kapil Sibal was criticized harshly

Published

What’s happening? The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked social media platforms to “immediately remove content that encourages, glorifies or justifies” the June 27 Udaipur murder, Reuters reported.

The government stated in a notice issued late on June 29 that the removal of the content was necessary “to prevent any incitement and disruption of public order and to restore public peace and harmony.”

A man was killed in his tailoring shop in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. Two machete-wielding religious extremists in a video claimed responsibility for it, raising tension across the state and prompting a mobile 24-hour internet shutdown.

Why it matters? This order from MeitY might appear as a pre-cursor to a full blown proactive content removal policy. A policy of that scope will put the onus of censorship on the social media company’s shoulders, removing the government one step farther from  public accountability. Additionally, depending on the clarity of the government’s definitions of potentially objectionable content, such orders could lead to unprecedented conflicts between platforms and the government, not to mention the influence the authorities already have on platforms with the 2021 IT Rules.

Proactive content removal is hardly a new idea: Interstingly, the idea of proactive censorship from social media platforms is over a decade old. Kapil Sibal, during his tenure as the Minister of Electronics and IT in 2011, had talked about the idea. It was met with harsh criticism and ridicule at the time.

“You can, with one sentence, destroy the reputation of a person. Nobody waits for 10-15 years in a court of law to seek redressal on defamation when your reputation gets destroyed in an instant,” Sibal had told MediaNama in March, 2011, while proposing a “mechanism” to cross-check “facts” of a statement after it has been published and remove said statements if necessary.

Later that year in December, it was reported that Sibal had met senior functionaries of Facebook, Google, YouTube, etc. and asked them to evolve a mechanism to filter such “inflammatory” and “defamatory” content that could create social tension.

Now, a decade down the line, these mechanisms or something along the lines of those ideas are set to be implemented through the 2021 IT Rules, though back in 2011, publications had gone on to brand Sibal as “an idiot”.

Discover more:, , , , ,
